County selects new mayor and takes up building height

The Monroe County Commission will meet Tuesday and select a new county mayor and vice mayor, as well as vote on some land-use regulation changes to bring homes farther out of the floodplain in the flooding prone Florida Keys.

The commission generally holds its monthly meeting on a Wednesday, but this month it will hold the meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Truman Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. Information on attending or participating in the meeting virtually can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

The commission will choose its new mayor and mayor pro-temp, commonly called vice mayor, for the year.

Commissioner Craig Cates is currently mayor pro-temp and will most likely be chosen as mayor, replacing David Rice.

The commission will hold a public hearing to consider amending its comprehensive land-use plan and its land development code to change the allowable “height limit to 40 feet, after the adoption and on the effective date of updated FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), for lawfully established existing residential buildings and new residential buildings (including substantial improvements), in order for these buildings to elevate or maintain the required elevation based on the Florida Building Code and updated FEMA FIRMs,” the propsoed ordinance stated.

Raising building height as been a thorny issue in the Keys, but given projected sea-level rise increases and new FEMA flood maps and state building codes, there are more reasons to allow it, if it means it is easier to elevate homes and protect them from coastal flooding and storm surge.

In the past decade, the county government has been encouraging people to raise their homes out of the floodplain in order to mitigate from flooding and storm damage. Some proposed changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps raised the floodplain by 1.5 feet, according to the county.

When it comes to sea-level rise, the Keys have long been one of the most vulnerable areas in the country, given its proximity to the ocean and being so low-lying. County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.

Roughly 80 miles of county roads, along with 8,303 homes, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, according to county estimates.

Also on Tuesday, the commission will also discuss, and its legal staff will ask for direction, regarding a new law that authorizes the county to publish legally required advertisements and public notices on its website instead of newspapers, beginning Jan. 1.

The state Legislature approved and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law last session a new public notice law in Florida allowing local governments and their contractors to not have to place legal notices and other ads in newspaper, but let them place the legal advertisements on the local governments’ websites. Some newspaper groups and politicians have said the law was meant to punish newspapers for being critical of state government.