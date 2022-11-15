ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West City Commission meeting to target illegal transient rentals

By By Ted Lund Special to The Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

The Key West City Commission is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to receive an update on a proposed software program to help Code Enforcement monitor illegal transient rentals (up to 30 days) around the island in an attempt to crack down on unregulated rentals for Airbnb and similar vacation rental sites.

Commissioners are also expected to discuss last week’s affordable housing workshop, although it did not appear on the city’s agenda at deadline.

Participants in that workshop overwhelmingly rejected the idea of regulating intermediate short-term rentals (those from 30 to 180 days) in an ordinance proposed by Commissioner Sam Kaufman and backed by the entire commission, looking at a variety of options in code enforcement and licensing tool kits to crack down on that sector of rentals. That class of rentals is seen by a major threat to the affordable housing inventory on the island for both workers and families.

Two other noteable items were left off the agenda: a discussion of City Attorney Shawn Smith’s abrupt resignation last week, as well as possible approval of an additional pension check for members of the police and first responders bargaining groups in Key West. That item has been postponed until the commission’s regular meeting on Dec. 6.

Smith resigned last week via an emotional letter to commissioners, citing he was “no longer able to sit back and watch the city turn into a mayor-lead form of government.” The Key West City Charter calls for the city manager to take the lead in running city government.

Commissioners are also expected to vote on approval of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Block Grant CARES agreement to rebuild the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter (KOTS.) Under the agreement, the state would dedicate $4.3 million for the new facility with a city match of $3 million. Commissioners are also expected to discuss a study tabled at the last meeting addressing outfitting the building with large-scale solar capabilities, which were recommended against by city staff.

For those wanting to attend the meeting in person, it will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall on White Street. Those wishing to attend virtually can do so at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/88683504493, Passcode: 004620.

