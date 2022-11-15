Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team used the inside scoring of Ava Stein and the outside shooting of Ava Heckmann to push past visiting Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58-47 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Heckmann hit all four of the team's 3-pointers, scoring 16 points, and Stein scored 16 points on 7 of 12 from the floor, adding 13 rebounds. Marin Riesen chipped in 12 points, also contributing five rebounds and four steals, while Jenna Shadoski scored eight of her 10 points at the free throw line in...

LAKESIDE, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO