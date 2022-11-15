ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

EASTERN KENTUCKY 77, UNC ASHEVILLE 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Moreno 5-8, Comer 1-3, Blanton 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Cozart 3, Moreno 2, Wardy 2, Walker). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 3, Comer 3, Kapiti 3, Walker 2, Cozart, Moreno, Robb, Ukomadu). Steals:...
ASHEVILLE, NC
BUTLER 89, THE CITADEL 42

Percentages: FG .308, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Ash 2-9, Durr 1-1, Conrad 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clark 0-3, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 3). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Durr 4, Ash 3, McAllister 2, Morgan 2, Conrad, Smith). Steals: 6...
Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
INDIANA STATE
NORTH FLORIDA 72, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 66

Percentages: FG .356, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Gary 3-8, Everett 1-2, Alston 0-1, Brown 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Edwards 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Da.James 2, Alston, Brown, Simpson). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 3, Hallums 3, Gary 2, Turner 2, Alston, Everett, Wilson). Steals: 5...
ORANGEBURG, SC
PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55

Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
PRINCETON, CA
BELMONT 66, GEORGE MASON 62

Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Friberg 3-9, Gillespie 1-2, Sheppard 1-2, Tyson 1-4, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bellinger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brauns 2, Bellinger, Friberg). Turnovers: 8 (Sheppard 5, Tyson 2, Brauns). Steals: 11 (Gillespie 6, Bellinger, Friberg, Sheppard,...
FAIRFAX, VA
Lake Mills Leader

Girls basketball: Lakeside tops KML, falls to Wisconsin Lutheran

Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team used the inside scoring of Ava Stein and the outside shooting of Ava Heckmann to push past visiting Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58-47 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Heckmann hit all four of the team's 3-pointers, scoring 16 points, and Stein scored 16 points on 7 of 12 from the floor, adding 13 rebounds. Marin Riesen chipped in 12 points, also contributing five rebounds and four steals, while Jenna Shadoski scored eight of her 10 points at the free throw line in...
LAKESIDE, CA
BRADLEY 73, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 60

Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Harris 3-8, Clark 2-4, Smart 1-2, Larson 1-3, Russell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 9 (Russell 3, Smart 3, Harris, Johnson, Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Russell 2, Harris, Johnson, Smart). Technical Fouls: None.
MISSOURI STATE
NORTH TEXAS 61, FRESNO STATE 52

Percentages: FG .432, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (I.Moore 1-1, Holland 1-3, Baker 1-4, Campbell 1-4, Colimerio 0-1, Yap 0-2, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Campbell 2). Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Campbell 2, I.Moore 2, Yap 2, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Whitaker). Steals: 5...
FRESNO, CA
LONGWOOD 99, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 83

Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Almonor 4-7, Roberts 3-7, Singleton 3-9, Moore 1-5, Lamaute 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Moore 3, Singleton 2, Almonor, Roberts, Tweedy). Steals: 1 (Bligen). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Christmas93-40-00-0107. Granlund243-40-00-1117. Nkereuwem187-83-52-20317. Houston244-54-51-36212. Wade353-52-30-61111. Napper278-112-60-36319. Wilkins264-64-60-52214. Watson184-42-21-40110.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Atlanta 124, Toronto 122

Percentages: FG .444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Barnes 4-8, Flynn 3-6, VanVleet 1-11, Koloko 0-1, Th.Young 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Anunoby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Koloko 4, Barnes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Anunoby 5, Barnes 3, VanVleet 2, Flynn, Hernangomez, Th.Young). Steals: 11 (Th.Young...
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Marquette 68, No. 3 Texas 61

MARQUETTE (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (King 3-6, Clark 1-1, Marotta 0-1, Hare 0-5) Blocked Shots: 2 (King 1, Okosun 1) Turnovers: 23 (King 7, Karlen 3, Marotta 3, Nkumu 3, Myles 3, Clark 2, Kaifes 1, Okosun 1) Steals: 13 (Nkumu 4, Clark 3,...
TEXARKANA, TX
SYRACUSE 76, NORTHEASTERN 48

Percentages: FG .322, FT .154. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Stucke 2-5, Turner 2-6, Cormier 2-7, Pridgen 1-2, Woods 1-2, Randriasalama 0-1, Troutman 0-1, King 0-2, McClintock 0-2, Telfort 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Woods 3, King 2, Metcalf 2, Pridgen 2, Telfort 2,...
SYRACUSE, NY
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, DETROIT MERCY 55

Percentages: FG .327, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, A.Davis 0-3, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Moss 4, A.Davis 3, Stone 2, Koka, Oliver, Parks). Steals: 6 (A.Davis, Anderson, Moss, Oliver, Parks, Phillips). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goldin185-52-32-51312.
DETROIT, MI
Oregon St. 100, Prairie View 59

PRAIRIE VIEW (2-3) Lewis 4-6 0-1 8, Gerlyn Smith 3-13 0-0 7, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Rosenthal 2-10 0-0 6, Thornton 2-7 2-2 6, Heard 1-3 0-0 2, Paul 4-15 1-2 11, Soders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 2-2 4-4 10, Hutchinson 2-4 2-2 6, Kayla Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-3 1-2 3, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-68 10-13 59.
CORVALLIS, OR
Pittsburgh 61, Duquesne 45

PITTSBURGH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Johnson 2-4, Strother 2-2, Malcolm 1-3, Harris 0-1, Hutcherson 0-2, Clesca 0-3, Strickland 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (King 3) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Clesca 2, Strickland 2, Brown 1, Hayford 1, Hutcherson 1, Exanor 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTSM

La Cueva tops Centennial 42-35 in 6A State Semifinals

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Monache boys basketball beats Granite Hills

The Monache boys basketball team had its second game and second win of the 2022-2023 season when it beat the Granite Hills Grizzlies 67-44 on Wednesday at home. This was the first game of the season for Granite Hills and Monache's win came after its win on Monday against the Foothill Trojans.
PORTERVILLE, CA

