Porterville Recorder
EASTERN KENTUCKY 77, UNC ASHEVILLE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Moreno 5-8, Comer 1-3, Blanton 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Cozart 3, Moreno 2, Wardy 2, Walker). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 3, Comer 3, Kapiti 3, Walker 2, Cozart, Moreno, Robb, Ukomadu). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
BUTLER 89, THE CITADEL 42
Percentages: FG .308, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Ash 2-9, Durr 1-1, Conrad 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clark 0-3, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 3). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Durr 4, Ash 3, McAllister 2, Morgan 2, Conrad, Smith). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
Porterville Recorder
NORTH FLORIDA 72, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 66
Percentages: FG .356, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Gary 3-8, Everett 1-2, Alston 0-1, Brown 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Edwards 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Da.James 2, Alston, Brown, Simpson). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 3, Hallums 3, Gary 2, Turner 2, Alston, Everett, Wilson). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55
Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
Porterville Recorder
BELMONT 66, GEORGE MASON 62
Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Friberg 3-9, Gillespie 1-2, Sheppard 1-2, Tyson 1-4, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bellinger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brauns 2, Bellinger, Friberg). Turnovers: 8 (Sheppard 5, Tyson 2, Brauns). Steals: 11 (Gillespie 6, Bellinger, Friberg, Sheppard,...
Girls basketball: Lakeside tops KML, falls to Wisconsin Lutheran
Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team used the inside scoring of Ava Stein and the outside shooting of Ava Heckmann to push past visiting Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58-47 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Heckmann hit all four of the team's 3-pointers, scoring 16 points, and Stein scored 16 points on 7 of 12 from the floor, adding 13 rebounds. Marin Riesen chipped in 12 points, also contributing five rebounds and four steals, while Jenna Shadoski scored eight of her 10 points at the free throw line in...
Porterville Recorder
BRADLEY 73, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 60
Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Harris 3-8, Clark 2-4, Smart 1-2, Larson 1-3, Russell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 9 (Russell 3, Smart 3, Harris, Johnson, Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Russell 2, Harris, Johnson, Smart). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 61, FRESNO STATE 52
Percentages: FG .432, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (I.Moore 1-1, Holland 1-3, Baker 1-4, Campbell 1-4, Colimerio 0-1, Yap 0-2, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Campbell 2). Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Campbell 2, I.Moore 2, Yap 2, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Whitaker). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 99, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 83
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Almonor 4-7, Roberts 3-7, Singleton 3-9, Moore 1-5, Lamaute 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Moore 3, Singleton 2, Almonor, Roberts, Tweedy). Steals: 1 (Bligen). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Christmas93-40-00-0107. Granlund243-40-00-1117. Nkereuwem187-83-52-20317. Houston244-54-51-36212. Wade353-52-30-61111. Napper278-112-60-36319. Wilkins264-64-60-52214. Watson184-42-21-40110.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 124, Toronto 122
Percentages: FG .444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Barnes 4-8, Flynn 3-6, VanVleet 1-11, Koloko 0-1, Th.Young 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Anunoby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Koloko 4, Barnes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Anunoby 5, Barnes 3, VanVleet 2, Flynn, Hernangomez, Th.Young). Steals: 11 (Th.Young...
Porterville Recorder
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55
Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Marquette 68, No. 3 Texas 61
MARQUETTE (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (King 3-6, Clark 1-1, Marotta 0-1, Hare 0-5) Blocked Shots: 2 (King 1, Okosun 1) Turnovers: 23 (King 7, Karlen 3, Marotta 3, Nkumu 3, Myles 3, Clark 2, Kaifes 1, Okosun 1) Steals: 13 (Nkumu 4, Clark 3,...
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 76, NORTHEASTERN 48
Percentages: FG .322, FT .154. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Stucke 2-5, Turner 2-6, Cormier 2-7, Pridgen 1-2, Woods 1-2, Randriasalama 0-1, Troutman 0-1, King 0-2, McClintock 0-2, Telfort 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Woods 3, King 2, Metcalf 2, Pridgen 2, Telfort 2,...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, DETROIT MERCY 55
Percentages: FG .327, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, A.Davis 0-3, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Moss 4, A.Davis 3, Stone 2, Koka, Oliver, Parks). Steals: 6 (A.Davis, Anderson, Moss, Oliver, Parks, Phillips). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goldin185-52-32-51312.
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 100, Prairie View 59
PRAIRIE VIEW (2-3) Lewis 4-6 0-1 8, Gerlyn Smith 3-13 0-0 7, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Rosenthal 2-10 0-0 6, Thornton 2-7 2-2 6, Heard 1-3 0-0 2, Paul 4-15 1-2 11, Soders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 2-2 4-4 10, Hutchinson 2-4 2-2 6, Kayla Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-3 1-2 3, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-68 10-13 59.
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 61, Duquesne 45
PITTSBURGH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Johnson 2-4, Strother 2-2, Malcolm 1-3, Harris 0-1, Hutcherson 0-2, Clesca 0-3, Strickland 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (King 3) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Clesca 2, Strickland 2, Brown 1, Hayford 1, Hutcherson 1, Exanor 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
La Cueva tops Centennial 42-35 in 6A State Semifinals
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
Martin wins 8-player state title, Mendon state runner-up
Martin has not won a football state championship since 1987. They ended that dry spell against Merrill on Saturday in Marquette.
Porterville Recorder
Monache boys basketball beats Granite Hills
The Monache boys basketball team had its second game and second win of the 2022-2023 season when it beat the Granite Hills Grizzlies 67-44 on Wednesday at home. This was the first game of the season for Granite Hills and Monache's win came after its win on Monday against the Foothill Trojans.
