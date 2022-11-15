Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Game Thread and Live Updates
It’s senior day in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they will look to improve to 8-3 on the season to possibly set up a fairly big game against the USC Trojans next week. This week it’s something of an antirival — like an antipope if...
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame destroys Boston College, 44-0
Notre Dame turned whatever frustrations it had after the Navy game directly into an entire can of whoop ass on the Boston College Eagles for a SCORE win on senior day. In the first half, Notre Dame scored on all seven of its possessions with the three-headed monster of Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, and Chris Tyree all finding the endzone for one touchdown each. Matt Salerno caught a one yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne, and Blake Grupe knocked in all three of his field goal attempts.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman Updates Media Ahead of Boston College game
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday following the team’s rivalry win against the Navy Midshipmen. The coach talked injuries, senior celebration, and embracing frigid temperatures. Preparing for the Cold Weather. On balancing indoor and outdoor practices ahead of the low temperatures at the...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Staff Picks
It’s senior day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles are in town. The boys from BC are having a dreadful year, but they did pick up a little bit of confidence last week after beating the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh. Cool. According to...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. Boston College Edition
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Brian Mason......INEVITABLE. Most Inaccurate. The most Accurate, yet Inaccurate take at the same time. It was TRULY a...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Ohio State Series Preview
Last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team welcomed the highly ranked Michigan Wolverines to South Bend and managed to squeeze out a series split. This weekend they are back on the road, travelling to Columbus, Ohio for a conference series with the #12 Ohio State Buckeyes. Where, When,...
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame’s will to wipeout Navy and Boston College
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to double up a pod (sort of) to talk about Notre Dame’s victory over the Navy Midshipmen, and this weekend’s matchup against the Boston College Eagles. In this episode:. HELLO!. MACtion is peaking right now and we’re here for it. REVIEW!
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Ohio State
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team took to the road last night to open a road series with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame was able to grab a lead in the second period before Ohio State tied it. The Buckeyes rallied late to score two goals and adding a third with an empty net to win the game.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Boston College Eagles in its last home game of the 2022 college football season. It’s senior day — and it’s going to be cold and windy... and maybe a little bit snowy. Despite the terribleness that was Notre Dame’s...
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Pulls Out the Win Over the Bisons of Lipscomb
Somehow, someway, when it looked like the Irish were going to choke away the game, it didn’t. Notre Dame (4-0) overcame inconsistent play as graduate student guard Dane Goodwin dragged them across the finish line to beat Lipscomb by a score of 66-65. It was a slow start for...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Lipscomb
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a 3-0 start and Nate Laszewski is running hot. The senior forward is averaging 20 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. The great news is that he certainly doesn’t have to do it alone as Trey Wertz and Dane Goodwin are also getting it done as scorers.
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles, the 1983 Liberty Bowl
With two games remaining on the schedule, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for Senior Day to face the Boston College Eagles. The two teams have met each other a total of 26 times with Notre Dame winning 16 (and vacating one win in 2012), and Boston College winning nine. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was 54-7 in 1992, and Boston College’s largest margin of victory was 30-11 in 1994. Notre Dame’s longest win streak was seven from 2009-2020, and Boston College’s longest win streak was six from 2001-2008.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Q&A with BC Interruption
Hello friends! It’s pretty wild to think about, but we’re about to hit the penultimate game of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football regular season, which also happens to be the final home game and Senior Day 2022 for a number of guys we’ve grown to love watching in this program.
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Defeat Northwestern 92-58
A Record Broken, Stellar Performances, and Domination. On Wednesday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team took on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston. The Irish got the very convincing win to take back home to South Bend, winning by a final score of 92-58. This one truly...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
abc57.com
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers
HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
Comments / 0