Notre Dame turned whatever frustrations it had after the Navy game directly into an entire can of whoop ass on the Boston College Eagles for a SCORE win on senior day. In the first half, Notre Dame scored on all seven of its possessions with the three-headed monster of Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, and Chris Tyree all finding the endzone for one touchdown each. Matt Salerno caught a one yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne, and Blake Grupe knocked in all three of his field goal attempts.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO