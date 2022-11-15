ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Notre Dame destroys Boston College, 44-0

Notre Dame turned whatever frustrations it had after the Navy game directly into an entire can of whoop ass on the Boston College Eagles for a SCORE win on senior day. In the first half, Notre Dame scored on all seven of its possessions with the three-headed monster of Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, and Chris Tyree all finding the endzone for one touchdown each. Matt Salerno caught a one yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne, and Blake Grupe knocked in all three of his field goal attempts.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman Updates Media Ahead of Boston College game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday following the team’s rivalry win against the Navy Midshipmen. The coach talked injuries, senior celebration, and embracing frigid temperatures. Preparing for the Cold Weather. On balancing indoor and outdoor practices ahead of the low temperatures at the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Staff Picks

It’s senior day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles are in town. The boys from BC are having a dreadful year, but they did pick up a little bit of confidence last week after beating the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh. Cool. According to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. Boston College Edition

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Brian Mason......INEVITABLE. Most Inaccurate. The most Accurate, yet Inaccurate take at the same time. It was TRULY a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey: Ohio State Series Preview

Last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team welcomed the highly ranked Michigan Wolverines to South Bend and managed to squeeze out a series split. This weekend they are back on the road, travelling to Columbus, Ohio for a conference series with the #12 Ohio State Buckeyes. Where, When,...
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team took to the road last night to open a road series with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame was able to grab a lead in the second period before Ohio State tied it. The Buckeyes rallied late to score two goals and adding a third with an empty net to win the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles, the 1983 Liberty Bowl

With two games remaining on the schedule, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for Senior Day to face the Boston College Eagles. The two teams have met each other a total of 26 times with Notre Dame winning 16 (and vacating one win in 2012), and Boston College winning nine. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was 54-7 in 1992, and Boston College’s largest margin of victory was 30-11 in 1994. Notre Dame’s longest win streak was seven from 2009-2020, and Boston College’s longest win streak was six from 2001-2008.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Q&A with BC Interruption

Hello friends! It’s pretty wild to think about, but we’re about to hit the penultimate game of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football regular season, which also happens to be the final home game and Senior Day 2022 for a number of guys we’ve grown to love watching in this program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Defeat Northwestern 92-58

A Record Broken, Stellar Performances, and Domination. On Wednesday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team took on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston. The Irish got the very convincing win to take back home to South Bend, winning by a final score of 92-58. This one truly...
EVANSTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers

HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
HOBART, IN

