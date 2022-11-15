Read full article on original website
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
JaMychal Green’s $20,000 fine adds to Warriors’ woes
JaMychal Green logged 17 minutes for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in what turned out to be a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, 130-119. Unfortunately for him, the 32-year-old veteran has now been slapped with a hefty fine by the NBA for an untoward exchange with a referee during the game.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
RUMOR: Michael Jordan’s true feelings on potential LaMelo Ball-Victor Wembanyama Hornets duo, revealed
The harsh reality for the Charlotte Hornets is that they haven’t found much success in the draft in recent years. The major exception is LaMelo Ball, though, and team owner Michael Jordan definitely made the right call in that respect. With the way things are going for the Hornets...
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"I never understood why a team 72-10...would have only two All-Stars"-Toni Kukoc subtly fumed over not earning an All-Star
The "Croatian Sensation" feels he should've been an All-Star when the Bulls were on the top of the world.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum’s Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Celtics truth bomb will have Blazers fans thinking
After a poor start last season, the Boston Celtics came close to trading away Jaylen Brown — or at least that’s what the reports have been saying. Instead, the team decided to stick it out with their Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core, and they were rewarded with an unforgettable trip to the NBA Finals.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons as possible.
Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone
It was a fine idea and a noble experiment. The Chicago Bulls had a star in Zach LaVine, and the front office did its best to put other stars around him to create an NBA title contender. They traded for Nikola Vucevic, did sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozen and Lonzo Ball, and signed free agents like […] The post Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Against another short-handed team, the Timberwolves again came up big on the road. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
WATCH: You need to see Dwight Howard’s bonkers 38-point debut in Taiwan
If there were any questions as to whether or not Dwight Howard can still ball out, then his highly anticipated debut in Taiwan should erase any and all doubts. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year came out with a monstrous performance in his first game for his new team, the Taoyuan Leopards, as […] The post WATCH: You need to see Dwight Howard’s bonkers 38-point debut in Taiwan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman receives strong praise amid G League assignment
James Wiseman has seen his share of struggles this season and he recently found himself out of the Golden State Warriors rotation. In order for him to continue to get live game reps, he was assigned to the the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. It is rare for a player of Wiseman’s draft status, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, to be playing in the G League. But according to Santa Cruz’s head coach Seth Cooper, Wiseman has been fitting right in as per Madeline Kenney of the Bay Area News Group.
1 pleasant surprise for Warriors early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors have only just begun digging themselves out of an early-season hole. Friday’s feel-good win over the New York Knicks was a positive step in the right direction, but still no surefire indicator of the Warriors’ ability to repeat as champions come spring and summer. Here's what to know from the Warriors' […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Warriors early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss
The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade. In […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine’s immediate reaction to getting benched by Bulls’ Billy Donovan
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was benched by Billy Donovan towards the end of team’s narrow loss to the Orlando Magic. LaVine, who struggled throughout the affair, shared his brutally honest thoughts on the decision following the game, per Sports Illustrated. “I got to do a better job at...
Jimmy Butler receives worrying update amid Heat road trip
The Miami Heat were 3-2 in the five games that Jimmy Butler had been back since missing two consecutive games with a hip injury. Now it appears the Heat will be without their All-Star forward for the foreseeable future. Butler did not travel with the team on their recent road trip and has been officially […] The post Jimmy Butler receives worrying update amid Heat road trip appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert drops truth bomb on what he sees from Anthony Edwards
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Anthony Edwards this season as the Minnesota Timberwolves expect big things from their young star in his third year in the league. It hasn’t been peaches and cream for Edwards, though, as he’s been on the receiving end of some criticism, with some of it coming from his own teammates.
Tyrese Haliburton set to make team history with this stat
Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into a star with the Indiana Pacers and if he keeps up his current pace, he’ll etch his name into franchise history. In the Pacers win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Haliburton finished with 22 points and 14 assists. He is currently averaging 10.2 assists per game which leads the NBA. If he continues to average at least ten assists, he’ll become the first player in Pacers history to do so as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
