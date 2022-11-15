James Wiseman has seen his share of struggles this season and he recently found himself out of the Golden State Warriors rotation. In order for him to continue to get live game reps, he was assigned to the the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. It is rare for a player of Wiseman’s draft status, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, to be playing in the G League. But according to Santa Cruz’s head coach Seth Cooper, Wiseman has been fitting right in as per Madeline Kenney of the Bay Area News Group.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO