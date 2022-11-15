Read full article on original website
Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night at Edison State
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Wednesday, December 14 home women’s and men’s basketball games versus conference rival Clark State College.
DCCA Coffee House promises holiday fun
UNION CITY, Ind. — Darke County Center for the Arts will present a high energy performance by Heartland Productions on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Union City’s Arts Depot. The second of DCCA’s 2022-2023 Coffee House Series presentations, this show features vocalist Richelle Bock and pianist Robert Nance presenting a wide range of holiday music that everyone will enjoy. “This performance will undoubtedly move the audience to join the fun, and sing along to music that they know and love,” stated DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The welcoming, casual atmosphere of the Arts Depot offers the perfect venue for this extremely inviting program,” Mr. Warner concluded. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Match Day gifts support matches
GREENVILLE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County will use Match Day gifts to support matches. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is participating in the Community Foundation Match Day to raise dollars needed to support eight matches for one year. “We had...
Winter Wonderland planned at Chenoweth Trails
GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation is beginning to look a lot like a Winter Wonderland – especially since the first snow falling this week! The Darke County-based nonprofit is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails, which will take place from Dec. 9-11. It will be a weekend filled with fun for all as their staff prepares an amazing custom light display at its facility in Greenville. The weekend-long event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to help the Foundation continue its mission of taking young people out of their everyday environments and providing them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed.
Lady Trojans basketball grinds out a win in overtime
ARCANUM — The Lady Trojans get their first win of the season with a home overtime win over Fort Recovery, 41-40. Head coach Abbey Moore said Fort Recovery made the big plays at the end to get it into overtime when her team couldn’t get that one run to seal the win in regulation.
High school girls basketball preview
DARKE COUNTY — The high school girls’ basketball season is now underway. Teams can officially start to play regular season games on Nov. 18. Teams from around the county will start with one or two games between Nov. 18-19. All the hard work from practices and scrimmages can be put on display now in games that will be counted. There will be quite a few changes from last season with each program. While some changes can be viewed as a negative, you never know what can happen during the course of a full season.
Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland is Dec. 3
GREENVILLE — Kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Darke County Parks. Visit Shawnee Prairie Preserve from 6-9 p.m. for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland, where over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails, allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature.
Decorations help Head Start students
GREENVILLE — The Fish Mitten Tree once again needs donated gloves and mittens to decorate its empty branches; these donations will be distributed to the children enrolled in Darke County Head Start programs. In addition to the Mitten Tree located at Montage, 525 South Broadway in Greenville, a Mitten Tree also stands at the Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, and in the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut Street, Greenville, as well as in Fourman’s Variety Store, 4 West George Street, Arcanum.
Lady Patriots open up the PAC with big win over the Lady Eagles
NEW MADISON — The Lady Patriots start the season off with a big victory over Chaminade Julienne on Nov. 18. It was the first game played at the new Patriot Activity Center. Head coach Brad Gray said the team getting used to playing on their new court. They haven’t had a lot of practice time on it, but seemed to get more used to the court as the game went on.
Mississinawa Valley boys’ basketball showed improvement during scrimmage
UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley boys’ basketball team had their last scrimmage of the offseason against Riverside High School on Nov. 17 at home. Both the junior varsity and the varsity squads had one final chance to practice against a different opponent before the regular season kicks off.
Dawn Community Church closes
ANSONIA — The Dawn Community Church recently announced it has closed its doors. The attendance became so few that it was necessary to close. The Church was first established in 1907 as the Dawn Christian Church. The land was purchased from Josepheth and Dora Byrd for $50. Eileen McKnight shared, ” I have no other records until 1984, the trustees of the church building were Carl Ashman, Ernest Wilson and Mirjam Wendel.”
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Ava! Ava came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Ava is believed to be a seven-year-old female Mastiff mix. She knows how to sit and loves to chase after balls! Ava is a very sweet, friendly girl who loves to cuddle and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs at the shelter. Ava did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 65 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Shake the winter blues with a walk in the snow
Experiencing the vast magic of snow requires outdoor exploration. While it is not uncommon for folks to dread the thought of snow, a short jaunt in one of Darke County’s parks will quickly shake the winter blues. Let’s further investigate the science behind the freezing precipitation. The growth of...
Commissioners discuss liberty, justice, and mail
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Lady Liberty Justice and the mailman. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $10,534.13 in the General Fund, and the Outside General Fund...
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT: Officers assigned to the Greenville City Schools 5-8 building were advised a teacher’s earbuds were stolen from his classroom. The teacher was on the playground monitoring the students when he saw a male juvenile drop a pair of green earbuds with charger station, and when he advised the male that he dropped them, he also made the comment “those look like the same ones that I have. The juvenile did not respond and picked up the buds. The teacher later checked his classroom and learned a pair was missing. The juvenile was confronted and admitted to taking the ear buds. The male juvenile was issued a citation for theft. His mother was contacted and advised of the citation.
