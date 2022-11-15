Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is making his funding agenda known to lawmakers before they return to the Capitol in January. They aren’t obligated to follow the recommendation. But it gives insight into what Reeves will support. There’s a lot in the recommendation from a repeat call...
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
WDSU
Mississippi governor proposes arming teachers, staff with guns in schools
Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
Mississippi has lowest voter turnout in U.S. for midterm elections: data
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Washington Post analysis of Associated Press and U.S. Election Project Data, Mississippi had the lowest voter turnout in the country for this year’s midterm elections. Coming in at just 31.5%, this is more than an eleven percent decrease compared to the 2018 midterms. Nationally, midterm voter turnout was […]
Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
WDAM-TV
Southern District Transportation Commissioner announces retirement, will not seek reelection
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After serving as Southern District Transportation Commissioner since 2012, Tom King announced he will not seek reelection. The announcement was made on Wednesday, Nov. 16, via “The Extra Mile,” a podcast produced by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. King is currently in his third...
wcbi.com
MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
WDAM-TV
House committee hears hours of testimony on mental health resources in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippian’s mental health issues are impacting more than just the state hospitals. Tuesday, a House Judiciary B subcommittee came together to talk about potential solutions. “If a fifth of your population in the state of Mississippi has a serious mental health disorder, a brain disorder,...
19thnews.org
Two states have still never had an out LGBTQ+ person in their legislatures
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Alaska voters sent two out LGBTQ+ candidates to the state legislature, leaving just two states that haven’t elected even one: Louisiana and Mississippi. This lack of representation persists even after a year...
newsfromthestates.com
How Medicaid expansion could have saved Tim’s leg — and changed his life
Tim Floyd poses for his portrait near his parents home in Guntown, Miss., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Tim Floyd has never been one to sit still. After being forced to leave community college to move home to Guntown to help his mom pay the bills, he...
Mississippi says private prison firm owes state $2 million for understaffing prisons
The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from...
WDAM-TV
Pro-life doctors fear Mississippi abortion ban may not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not be valid just yet. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit Monday in hopes of making sure it is. MJI is the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and is...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
WDAM-TV
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
Hernando Desoto and neglected part of Mississippi past to be highlighted in history program
A USM professor will shine a light on an often neglected part of Mississippi history during the November meeting of the Natchez Hostorical Society. Max Grivno, faculty member of the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, will talk about Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto. Grivno’s presentation is titled, “Hernando De Soto...
Proposed medical marijuana dispensary causing stir in Mississippi community after proposing back door of building as main entrance
A Mississippi owner of a medical dispensary has had to go through the back door — literally — to meet local and state regulations. Plans to use the back door, despite objections from the local building inspector and fire marshal, have proven to be controversial. Tina Bruce, who...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi has one of the highest flu rates in the country
Mississippi is seeing a historic flu season. In fact, the state has one of the highest flu rates in the country according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC places the Magnolia State in the highest category for flu activity. The other states in that category are Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, as well as Washington DC.
thegazebogazette.com
Grand Opening for Mississippi Cyber Center
A ribbon cutting held on Wednesday [Nov. 9] marks a new era of collaboration in cybersecurity across the Magnolia State. Officials from Mississippi State University, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with multiple state and federal partners, celebrated the opening of the Mississippi Cyber Center. Located in a renovated building...
WLOX
Mississippi ranked #48 in America's Health Rankings
Chilly again today. Then, freezing overnight tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. Stennis Space Center officials react to successful Artemis I launch. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The road to returning...
Comments / 0