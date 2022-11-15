If Kennedy and Landry go head-to-head in governor’s race, it’s gonna be more entertaining than anything WWE offers

The unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District could be called as soon as today.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday - will all ballots required to be counted by Friday. At present, there are believed to be a few thousand votes outstanding as Ms Boebert continues to hold a 0.4 per cent lead over Mr Frisch, according to the Associated Press.The race could head to an automatic recount if neither candidate fails to win by a margin...

COLORADO STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO