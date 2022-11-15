If Kennedy and Landry go head-to-head in governor’s race, it’s gonna be more entertaining than anything WWE offers

Read full article on original website
A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Monday that he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race.In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not.Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Even though the state legislature is dominated by Republicans, Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with...
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and He's Kept Us Laughing Ever Since. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three judges in Baton Rouge are running for a seat on Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal. The candidates are Hunter Greene, Beau Higginbotham and Don Johnson. The 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat is being vacated by Judge J Michael McDonald. “And...
Calling it a missed "generational opportunity," U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is ripping into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a leadership vote after underwhelming GOP results in the midterm elections left control of Congress' upper chamber in Democratic hands. "Let me start out by saying I am so pissed off,...
The unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District could be called as soon as today.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday - will all ballots required to be counted by Friday. At present, there are believed to be a few thousand votes outstanding as Ms Boebert continues to hold a 0.4 per cent lead over Mr Frisch, according to the Associated Press.The race could head to an automatic recount if neither candidate fails to win by a margin...
