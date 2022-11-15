ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No beer at the World Cup? Explaining Qatar's controversial alcohol rules for 2022

It seems the officials overseeing plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have not quenched their thirst when it comes to making major late changes to tournament plans. The 100-days-to-go countdown was primed to commence when the decision to move the host nation’s opening Group A game against Ecuador was shifted from November 21 to November 20, so it could also be the first game of the competition.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
When is USA vs Wales at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds

The United States of America take on Wales in the opening round of FIFA World Cup group matches in what is set to be one of the closer and most intriguing clashes of the tournament. Wales are competing in their first World Cup since 1958, and they will be eager...
Why are there protests against Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup? Explaining how migrant worker treatment, LGBTQ+ concerns and other issues are in the spotlight

A day before Qatar kicked off their home World Cup against Ecuador, FIFA president Gianni Infantino struck a defiant, bullish and erratic tone. Speaking at a news conference, Infantino launched into a wide-ranging and often peculiar address in defence of a tournament that has attracted sustained criticism since FIFA controversially awarded the hosting rights back in 2010.
Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored in the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Is soccer now America's fifth major sport? Plenty of evidence that it has definitely arrived in the USA

As Philadelphia traversed from late afternoon to late evening on the first Saturday of November, the fanatics who hold the city’s sports teams dear watched as their Union lost the grip on soccer's MLS Cup in a humbling penalty-kick shootout against LAFC and their Phillies fell to the Houston Astros for the fourth time in six games to lose baseball’s World Series.
England's spot on selection and the All Black they'll target - Andy Goode

Selection is the number one job of an international head coach and Eddie Jones has got it spot on this week with a team that has the potential to get people off their seats. England have been living off the memory of the last time they faced the All Blacks in the 2019 World Cup semi-final for quite some time now and this could be another day to get the juices flowing.
USA World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Turner and Dest battling to face Wales

The United States are back at the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition. Gregg Berhalter has a squad with a number of exciting young players led by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, while the likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie could also have breakout campaigns on the global stage.
SA Rugby won't appeal Rassie Erasmus suspension

SA Rugby are highly unlikely to appeal Springboks director Rassie Erasmus two-match ban that was handed down by World Rugby on Thursday. World Rugby has issued the sanction that prevents Erasmus from taking part in today’s clash with Italy and the climax to the Springboks’ European tour against England a week later.
Alex Volkanovski says fight fans in for a treat as UFC 284 sells out in Perth

Alex Volkanovski believes Aussie fight fans can prepare to see history when UFC 284 heads to Perth on February 12. The RAC Arena is already sold out for the event which will be headlined by Volkanovski’s clash with new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski, the featherweight champion and pound-for-pound...
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen takes pole position for final race of the season

It was two-time world champion Max Verstappen who dominated qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to claim pole position for the final race of the 2022 Formula One season. The Dutchman - who has already claimed the title this season - led the pack after the first runs of Q3 before he further extended his lead with a perfect final lap when it mattered most at the end of qualification.

