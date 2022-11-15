Read full article on original website
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men,...
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs and...
Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW
SALEM, ORE. — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday...
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina's lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel's win creates a...
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, GA. — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad...
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
— Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff...
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general
NASHVILLE, TENN. — The breakdown in Ticketmaster's sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren't shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
Decision in motion to bar death qualification could change capital cases in North Carolina
Closing arguments have been made in the ACLU’s motion to bar the process of death qualification from the capital murder trial of Brandon Hill. An upcoming decision from a superior court judge could change the way capital cases are conducted in North Carolina. Raleigh police say in December 2016,...
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
NC counties close the books on 2022 elections
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina counties are closing the books on the 2022 election. Canvass day is when each county certifies the outcome of its election, 10 days after Election Day. It's a fairly lengthy process; every ballot has to be accounted for and the results have to be reconciled.
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may...
NC AG on Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco : 'The concern is that Ticketmaster-Live Nation is operating as a monopoly'
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a tweet on Thursday that his office is investigating Ticketmaster. It comes Ticketmaster canceled its public sale for tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." "The concern is that Ticketmaster [and] Live Nation [are] operating as a monopoly," Stein said. "And, they're...
