ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men,...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
WRAL News

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs and...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW

SALEM, ORE. — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday...
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina's lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel's win creates a...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, GA. — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

— Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The breakdown in Ticketmaster's sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren't shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

NC counties close the books on 2022 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina counties are closing the books on the 2022 election. Canvass day is when each county certifies the outcome of its election, 10 days after Election Day. It's a fairly lengthy process; every ballot has to be accounted for and the results have to be reconciled.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
BUFFALO, NY
WRAL News

Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may...
BUFFALO, NY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy