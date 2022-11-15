Read full article on original website
Raegan Beers leads Oregon State women’s basketball to rout of Prairie View A&M
Raegan Beers recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Oregon State Beavers cruised to a 100-59 women’s basketball win against Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. Beers made 9 of 14 from the field and knocked down 10 of 12 free throws in...
Oregon faces another top 10 third down offense in Utah; will Ducks show improvement?
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, which has lacked consistent pass rush and been awful at getting off the field on third down, will face yet another offense that prevents pressure on the quarterback and ranks in the top 10 at moving the chains against Utah. The No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1...
Oregon State without Jaydon Grant, Alex Austin, Jack Colletto, others against Arizona State
Oregon State will be without several starters Saturday, including veterans Alex Austin and Jaydon Grant, when the Beavers play Arizona State at 11:15 p.m. in Sun Devil Stadium. More than a handful of key players were injured during last Saturday’s game against California. Among those who left the Cal...
Oregon State rides Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson to easy 31-7 win over Arizona State: Game at a glance
Damien Martinez and Ben Gulbranson put on a show Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium as No. 23 Oregon State routed Arizona State 31-7 in Tempe, Arizona. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead the Beavers’ assault. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won their eighth game for the first time since 2012.
No. 23 Oregon State easily overcomes injuries to pound Arizona State 31-7: ‘These guys didn’t bat an eye’
In one respect, Saturday might have been No. 23 Oregon State’s greatest challenge of the season. Hard to tell from the scoreboard, a thorough 31-7 thrashing of Arizona State, a game that OSU easily controlled on both sides of the ball. Who knew the defense was down two defensive...
What Sabrina Ionescu will be doing for Oregon women’s basketball program as director of athletic culture
Sabrina Ionescu’s new part-time role with the Oregon women’s basketball program as the “director of athletic culture” will allow the former Ducks superstar to be accessible to the team’s current players, but comes with restrictions as to coaching and discussing name, image and likeness. Ionescu,...
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes
We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as a three-point favorite, Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by as much as 2.5, but the line has flipped back to UO minus-1, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has flipped due to the uncertainty of Bo Nix’s status.
Oregon men’s basketball guard Brennan Rigsby (left foot) out through November
Oregon will continue to be without guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard at least through the remainder of November. The Ducks have been without Rigsby due to a left foot injury and Couisnard had knee surgery. Rigsby was no longer wearing a walking boot while on the bench during Tuesday’s game against Montana State but Oregon coach Dana Altman said it’ll still be weeks before the junior college transfer returns to the court and not in time for Sunday’s game against No. 3 Houston or next week’s games at the PKI.
No. 23 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football score updates, live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (11/19/22)
Oregon State looks for a rare win Saturday at Arizona State when the Beavers play the Sun Devils at 11:15 a.m. in Tempe, Arizona. Since 1972, OSU is 1-19 in road games against Arizona State. The lone win came in 2009. Follow along here for live updates as the game...
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-2); Kyle Whittingham, 18th year (152-72) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix game-time decision with right foot injury, did not suffer any breaks: Source
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a game-time decision with a right foot injury but did not suffer any broken bones or knee ligament injuries during last week’s loss to Washington, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Nix leads the country in completion percentage (72.9%), has thrown...
Dates, start times and venues set for Class 6A and 5A football championship games
It’s football championship time for Oregon’s biggest classifications. With the semifinals over on Friday night, the title games have been set for the Class 6A state championship game, the Columbia Cup finals and the Class 5A state championship game. All games will be played on Nov. 25 at...
The 377 teammates of Cam McCormick, the longest tenured Oregon Duck
Oregon seventh-year tight end Cam McCormick will be among the players recognized during the team’s Senior Day ceremonies tonight at Autzen Stadium before the No. 12 Ducks take on No. 10 Utah. McCormick, who has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, has an additional year of eligibility he stated he...
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores, including 3 in Portland
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
