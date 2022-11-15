Oregon will continue to be without guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard at least through the remainder of November. The Ducks have been without Rigsby due to a left foot injury and Couisnard had knee surgery. Rigsby was no longer wearing a walking boot while on the bench during Tuesday’s game against Montana State but Oregon coach Dana Altman said it’ll still be weeks before the junior college transfer returns to the court and not in time for Sunday’s game against No. 3 Houston or next week’s games at the PKI.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO