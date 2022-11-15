ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State rides Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson to easy 31-7 win over Arizona State: Game at a glance

Damien Martinez and Ben Gulbranson put on a show Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium as No. 23 Oregon State routed Arizona State 31-7 in Tempe, Arizona. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead the Beavers’ assault. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won their eighth game for the first time since 2012.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes

We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as a three-point favorite, Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by as much as 2.5, but the line has flipped back to UO minus-1, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has flipped due to the uncertainty of Bo Nix’s status.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball guard Brennan Rigsby (left foot) out through November

Oregon will continue to be without guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard at least through the remainder of November. The Ducks have been without Rigsby due to a left foot injury and Couisnard had knee surgery. Rigsby was no longer wearing a walking boot while on the bench during Tuesday’s game against Montana State but Oregon coach Dana Altman said it’ll still be weeks before the junior college transfer returns to the court and not in time for Sunday’s game against No. 3 Houston or next week’s games at the PKI.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores, including 3 in Portland

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy