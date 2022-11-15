Proceedings were continued in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday in the rape case against Jason Morse, as officials await the return of testing on a rape kit. Jason Morse, who remains lodged in the Christian County Jail and appeared in court, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with evidence and is accused of raping a young woman on the rail trail in July.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO