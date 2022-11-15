ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash

A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit

A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow

Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery

An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Bond motion denied for suspect in Sharpe Street murder case

Bond reduction was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit court for one of the suspects in the October 26, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville. Attorney Olivia Adams is asking for bond to be reduced from $750,000 for...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville

Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Proceedings continued as rail trail rape suspect awaits rape kit report

Proceedings were continued in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday in the rape case against Jason Morse, as officials await the return of testing on a rape kit. Jason Morse, who remains lodged in the Christian County Jail and appeared in court, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with evidence and is accused of raping a young woman on the rail trail in July.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Birds Killed In Livestock Trailer Fire

A livestock trailer caught fire in a parking lot in Cadiz killing some birds Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say the owners were using a heater to keep the birds warm when it caught some hay on fire. The birds were killed in the fire but they were able to get...
CADIZ, KY
WSMV

Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Forgotten Angels need support again this Christmas

There’s a little less than a month left to help PADD’s 2022 Forgotten Angel campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and about half are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy