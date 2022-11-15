Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
28-Year-Old Philip Bratton Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Friday night. The crash happened at Vines Creek Rd near Powell Farm Rd st around 8:43 p.m. 28-year-old Philip Bratton was driving a green 2000 Acura TL, He made an effort to stop. sped across someone's front yard before making a U-turn and speeding off in the opposite direction.
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ashland City (Ashland City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Ashland City on Friday night. The accident happened at 3600 block of Petway road at around 9:19 p.m. Peggy Roberts, 62, was driving north on Petway Road when her Nissan Rogue was hit head-on by a Nissan Altima.
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
Bond motion denied for suspect in Sharpe Street murder case
Bond reduction was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit court for one of the suspects in the October 26, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville. Attorney Olivia Adams is asking for bond to be reduced from $750,000 for...
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
New details emerge about deadly officer response to man on River Road Pike
The TBI is conducting a use-of-force investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of a 64-year-old man over the weekend along the Cheatham County-Davidson County line.
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
Proceedings continued as rail trail rape suspect awaits rape kit report
Proceedings were continued in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday in the rape case against Jason Morse, as officials await the return of testing on a rape kit. Jason Morse, who remains lodged in the Christian County Jail and appeared in court, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with evidence and is accused of raping a young woman on the rail trail in July.
Birds Killed In Livestock Trailer Fire
A livestock trailer caught fire in a parking lot in Cadiz killing some birds Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say the owners were using a heater to keep the birds warm when it caught some hay on fire. The birds were killed in the fire but they were able to get...
Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
Dickson Police Department Looking to ID this Subject
November 14, 2022 – The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Ball at 615-441-9515, or you can message this page.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Important Information about Food Premises Reports. The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture...
Forgotten Angels need support again this Christmas
There’s a little less than a month left to help PADD’s 2022 Forgotten Angel campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and about half are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
