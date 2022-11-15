The Grinch play is coming to Arapahoe Charter School
ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) – He’s a mean one alright.
The Arapahoe Charter School in Arapahoe is presenting the musical play “The Grinch.” There will be two performances scheduled. One is on Saturday, December 17 at 7 pm, and the next one is on Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm.
The play will be performed by Arapahoe Charter School Theatre Arts program. The school is located at 9005 NC HWY 306 South in Arapahoe.
For more information, call (252) 249-2599 or go to the school's website.
