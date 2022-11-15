The Hogs will get home court advantage one last time this season with two matches against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Arkansas takes on Alabama on Saturday at noon and Sunday at 3 p.m. The Razorbacks are currently 16-8 overall and 7-7 in SEC play. The Tide are 9-17 and 3-11 in conference.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO