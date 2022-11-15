Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Buck Buckeyes, Anna Podojil Breaks Goal Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer will make its second straight Sweet 16 appearance after defeating 6-seed Ohio State, 5-2, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at Razorback Field. The victory sets up a third-round showdown with Memphis on Sunday, with first kick at Razorback Field...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Return to Barnhill for Final Home Series
The Hogs will get home court advantage one last time this season with two matches against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Arkansas takes on Alabama on Saturday at noon and Sunday at 3 p.m. The Razorbacks are currently 16-8 overall and 7-7 in SEC play. The Tide are 9-17 and 3-11 in conference.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - Ole Miss
The Hogs and Rebels will meet under the lights at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in the penultimate game of the 2022 regular season. Arkansas, looking to reach the six-win mark for the second year in a row and become bowl eligible for the third straight season, hosts No. 14 Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on SEC Network.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 21 Razorbacks have young squad racing in NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 21 Razorbacks will race over a 6,000m distance at 9:20 a.m. on a chilly Saturday morning in the NCAA Championships hosted by Oklahoma State. Admission is $10 to the meet (https://bit.ly/3EEGTX1) and coverage of the race will be on ESPNU. Live results are available here: https://live.pttiming.com/XC-PTT.html?mid=5234.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Produce Strong NCAA Times
COLLEGE STATION/DALLAS, TEX. – The Razorback swimmers wrapped day three of the Art Adamson Invitationals with a final score of 432.5. Arkansas finished fifth in the invitational, while Alabama took home the win with a final score of 792. USC would finish in second place with a score of 752, Texas A&M would finish in third place and LSU would finish in fourth place.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Neighbors Earns Win No. 100 at Arkansas with 80-59 Win Over Kent State
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball led for all but two minutes in Thursday’s game against Kent State, as the Razorbacks cruised to an 80-59 victory. That win marks Neighbors’ 100th at Arkansas to help the Razorbacks start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2019. Samara Spencer (22) and Erynn Barnum (20) both dropped 20-point games in the victory.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Take Down No. 14 Ole Miss, 42-27
The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off against the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30pm on SEC Network. Sanders jumps on the ball after the missed handoff from Ole Miss. Jefferson manages to avoid the tackles and finds Knox to convert a big third down and keep the drive alive. 1Q...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Ole Miss Game Day Info
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas takes on No. 14 Ole Miss for Senior Day at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:3opm on SEC Network. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Staying Consistent with B-Cut Times
COLLEGE STATION/DALLAS, TEX. – The Razorback swimmers completed day two of the Art Adamson Invitationals with a finishing score of 305. Alabama, LSU, USC, and Texas A&M all sit at the top of the leaderboard, while Arkansas is in the fifth spot. “Today was another successful day Luciana got...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Rally for B-Cut Times on Day One
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Razorback swimmers finished day one of the Art Adamson Invitational by posting a team score of 124. Arkansas currently sits in fifth place, trailing Alabama, LSU, USC and Texas A&M. “We started off day one strong with lots of finals swims, season bests and...
