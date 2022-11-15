Daily Mail: Former local resident convicted of fraud befriends Ghislaine Maxwell in federal prison

According to the Daily Mail , convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has befriended a former Rancho Mirage woman convicted of fraud.

The Daily Mail is reporting Maxwell is making friends with high-profile women in her federal prison including, they say, Linda Morrow, 70, who helped her plastic surgeon husband, David Morrow, bilk insurers out of millions .

The Daily Mail is reporting that information based on unnamed sources. We cannot independently confirm the report that Maxwell and Linda Morrow are hanging out in prison, but News Channel 3 can confirm that Linda Morrow and Maxwell are both in custody at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, based on records by the Bureau of Prisons .

David and Linda Morrow ran the Morrow Institute in Rancho Mirage, a plastic surgery center. The Morrows schemed to defraud health insurance companies by submitting bills for procedures performed at TMI that were billed as “medically necessary” – but in fact were cosmetic procedures such as “tummy tucks,” “nose jobs,” breast augmentations, and vaginal rejuvenations.

David Murrow pleaded guilty to the scheme in 2016 but weeks before his scheduled sentencing in 2017, authorities were alerted that the Morrows moved out of their multimillion-dollar home in Beverly Hills, and were no longer responsive to requests of the court. Authorities learned that the couple fled to Israel.

Judge Staton imposed the 20-year sentence while the Morrows were living as fugitives, finding that the intended loss from the scheme was more than $44 million.

We've brought you coverage of their case since 2018, as the couple was on the run before being found in Israel

In June 2019, the Morrows were arrested at their home in Ashkelon, Israel. David Morrow was extradited by Israel in January 2020 and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

In July 2022, Linda was sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison .

