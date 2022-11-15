ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Daily Mail: Former local resident convicted of fraud befriends Ghislaine Maxwell in federal prison

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6DMm_0jB15auZ00

According to the Daily Mail , convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has befriended a former Rancho Mirage woman convicted of fraud.

The Daily Mail is reporting Maxwell is making friends with high-profile women in her federal prison including, they say, Linda Morrow, 70, who helped her plastic surgeon husband, David Morrow, bilk insurers out of millions .

The Daily Mail is reporting that information based on unnamed sources. We cannot independently confirm the report that Maxwell and Linda Morrow are hanging out in prison, but News Channel 3 can confirm that Linda Morrow and Maxwell are both in custody at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, based on records by the Bureau of Prisons .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yf3gX_0jB15auZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kd5zm_0jB15auZ00

David and Linda Morrow ran the Morrow Institute in Rancho Mirage, a plastic surgery center. The Morrows schemed to defraud health insurance companies by submitting bills for procedures performed at TMI that were billed as “medically necessary” – but in fact were cosmetic procedures such as “tummy tucks,” “nose jobs,” breast augmentations, and vaginal rejuvenations.

David Murrow pleaded guilty to the scheme in 2016 but weeks before his scheduled sentencing in 2017, authorities were alerted that the Morrows moved out of their multimillion-dollar home in Beverly Hills, and were no longer responsive to requests of the court. Authorities learned that the couple fled to Israel.

Judge Staton imposed the 20-year sentence while the Morrows were living as fugitives, finding that the intended loss from the scheme was more than $44 million.

We've brought you coverage of their case since 2018, as the couple was on the run before being found in Israel

In June 2019, the Morrows were arrested at their home in Ashkelon, Israel. David Morrow was extradited by Israel in January 2020 and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

In July 2022, Linda was sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison .

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Daily Mail: Former local resident convicted of fraud befriends Ghislaine Maxwell in federal prison appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says

A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RadarOnline

RARE Prison Spotting: Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Jogs Around Barbed-Wire Fence As She Serves 20-Year Prison Sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell is making the most out of her prison sentence. The socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker was caught on an early morning jog — but she couldn't go far. The photos, taken outside of Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute, showed Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover surrounded by a massive barbed-wire fence as she continues to serve 20 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.Instead of an orange jumpsuit, Ghislaine, 60, ran around the prison yard in gray sweats and a matching sweatshirt to fight off Florida's crisp morning weather. Despite complaining about the facility's living conditions, Epstein's disgraced right-hand woman reportedly gets 40 minutes every day...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
94.3 Lite FM

The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
CHICAGO, IL
dallasexpress.com

Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner

U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
Law & Crime

S.C. Man Whose Ex-Girlfriend Has Been Missing Since 2020 Charged with Killing Current Girlfriend and Newborn Son

A 21-year-old man in South Carolina was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 22-year-old girlfriend and their newborn son. Tyler Wilkins, whose previous girlfriend has been missing since 2020, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder, kidnapping, and unlawful neglect of a child in connection with the death of Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and their baby, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
maritime-executive.com

Husband and Wife Each Get 20 Years for Selling Nuclear-Sub Secrets

The United States completed the sentencing of a suburban Maryland couple, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, after they previously pleaded guilty to spying charges allegedly attempting to sell U.S. Navy submarine secrets to the government of Brazil. The couple had originally pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year, but a U.S. federal judge rejected the plea agreement saying the sentences were too short, falling below the minimum sentencing guidelines.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers

Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily News

VIDEO: Hooded gunman fatally shoots targeted victim and wounds another in Manhattan public housing building

The lobby of his apartment building was no refuge for Jaden Stokes, 21. A masked, black-clad gunman fatally shot Stokes as he as he waited for an elevator at 635 E. 12th St., a building in the Campos Plaza NYCHA complex in Manhattan’s East Village, police said. Another building resident, Jordan Lopez, 24, who was also waiting for the elevator, was shot in the leg. Authorities believe Stokes ...
MANHATTAN, NY
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy