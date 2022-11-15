CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Tuna Altahir scored two touchdowns and Eastern Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams. Visperas, in his first career start, completed...

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO