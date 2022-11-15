ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Moore leads San Jose State past Northern Colorado 80-69

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Omari Moore had 20 points in San Jose State’s 80-69 win against Northern Colorado on Saturday. Moore added seven rebounds for the Spartans (4-1). Sage Tolbert scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Anderson recorded 11 points. Daylen Kountz and Dalton Knecht led the way for...
E. Washington beats N. Colorado 45-21, snaps 3-game skid

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Tuna Altahir scored two touchdowns and Eastern Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams. Visperas, in his first career start, completed...
