13 WHAM
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
Orchard Park digs out from snow storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side spent several hours in Orchard Park Saturday where people were dealing with record snowfall. "Once you stop, you can't move no more because it's coming down so fast, so hard," said truck driver Joseph Edwards. Dozens of tractor trailers were at...
wbfo.org
National Weather Service Buffalo latest weather update
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Allegany county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. *...
wnynewsnow.com
Lake Snow Remains North Saturday, Drifts South Sunday
JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across portions of the region through the weekend, focusing mainly to the North on Saturday and returning back across the Southern Tier by Sunday. While the Southern Tier will stay mainly dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, lake effect snow will...
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo snow storm 2022 | Latest updates Friday morning
For Buffalo, the lake effect event has begun with very heavy snow from the Southtowns to South Buffalo. The snow is currently falling at a rate of 3" per hour.
Video: Buffalo area hit with feet of snow on first day of storm
(WIVB) — Following Thursday night’s snowstorm, Western New York is dealing with cleanup efforts, as some areas continue to be hammered with snow. News 4 traveled to several locations across the region to report on varying snowfall totals. Hamburg Hamburg, around 22 miles south of the News 4 studio in North Buffalo, got clobbered. North […]
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
Statement from Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz:. “The winter storm is pretty much following the pattern that the National Weather Service had predicted for Niagara County in our briefings throughout the week. Right now, the western and southern portions of Niagara County have received considerably more snow than northern Niagara County. Having said that, I have been in regular communication with our Department of Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office and, thus far, we do not see any significant issues. We do not have any plans at this time for travel advisories, though we would caution residents that roads can be slick in places, and to avoid any unnecessary travel. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and be prepared to take any actions regarding travel and safety should they be deemed necessary."
Health officials warn of health risks during winter snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died while shoveling snow during the lake effect snow storm hitting parts of Buffalo and Western New York. The storm began Thursday night and is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Some of the latest snowfall totals reached 66 inches in Orchard Park,...
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
All of Buffalo now under driving ban
The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
mynbc5.com
Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
