Statement from Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz:. “The winter storm is pretty much following the pattern that the National Weather Service had predicted for Niagara County in our briefings throughout the week. Right now, the western and southern portions of Niagara County have received considerably more snow than northern Niagara County. Having said that, I have been in regular communication with our Department of Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office and, thus far, we do not see any significant issues. We do not have any plans at this time for travel advisories, though we would caution residents that roads can be slick in places, and to avoid any unnecessary travel. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and be prepared to take any actions regarding travel and safety should they be deemed necessary."

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO