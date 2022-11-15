ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Volcano Vista boys and girls basketball ready to defend Class 6A titles

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqrvc_0jB15Snd00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not a common occurrence. Volcano Vista boys and girls basketball teams won the championship in Class 6A basketball season, and both went undefeated.

In fact, the girls have done so in back-to-back years and will be entering the new season with a 42-game win streak. “We’re going to have a lot of the same looks, as far as what we do as a program,” said Volcano Vista girls Head Coach Lisa Villareal. “We do have seven returning. So, they’re very familiar with what we do as a program and they played against the defending state champs for two years. So, it’s their turn.”

The boys basketball team has their big man returning. Six foot-eight senior Sean Alter is not alone. Six foot-seven sophomore Kenyon Aguino joins him this season, giving Head Coach Greg Brown a strong frontcourt. Aguino can also play guard when needed.

“When we have two bigs like Sean and Kenyon, they can go against each other in practice and make each other better, and then we can throw a guard at them,” said Brown. “They can get better as a perimeter player as well. Our guard can get used to trying to score with length and stuff like that. So, we have our hands full every day in practice with each other and that’s kind of our focus right now.”

Alter was tough last season, but looks even more menacing this year, after adding muscle to his long frame. He, Aguino, and the rest of the team have been getting extra instruction from former UNM Lobos big man David Chioti.

“The stuff he teaches me is definitely next-level stuff,” said Alter. “Most high school coaches want to coach you that stuff. They want to teach you about all of those different moves you can do and how simple the game of basketball really is. It’s just implementing three moves you can score at will.”

Aguino believes the extra work will pay off. “It helps a lot you know. He knows a lot of stuff,” said Aquino. “Everything he says, you just want to take it and process it, translate into your game because it will help the best outcome of the game.”

The Volcano Vista boys basketball team will open the season at St. Pius next Tuesday. The Volcano Vista girls team will host Tohatchi in their season opener next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 postseason is winding down and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is how things are shaking out in week 14. Following their upset win over Hobbs, No. 5 ranked Volcano Vista returned to Albuquerque to host district top ranked Cleveland. During the regular season, the Storm got […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM vs NMSU basketball game postponed due to campus shooting

Saturday's Rio Grande Rivalry basketball game has been postponed. UNM vs NMSU basketball game postponed due to campus …. Saturday's Rio Grande Rivalry basketball game has been postponed. Roving with Perseverance exhibit opens Saturday. The exhibit is at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque. ABQ...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Defending champion Highland playing with chip on their shoulder

"This team has worked really hard and they have had a chip on their shoulder ever since we started at the end of May because they see social media and they listen, and people think maybe we wont be very good without Jose," coach Justin Woody said. "You know, you cant replace 40 points and 20 rebounds, but you can do it with 5 people picking up the slack collectively."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Final home game for UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is set to play their final home game of the regular season on Friday night against SDSU. This season has been a struggle for the Lobos, but the team believes the future is bright. “We’ve made progress as a football team,” head coach Danny Gonzales said. “We haven’t […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Rio Grande Rivalry is back at the Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM basketball team is set to host NMSU on Saturday. The rivalry has had some heated moments over the years, and even with a new coaching staff and players in Las Cruces, the Lobos still know the importance of the matchup. “I just think this is going to be a high […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

NMSU basketball player hospitalized after deadly shooting at UNM; NMSU-UNM game postponed

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated throughout EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The basketball game between the University of New Mexico vs. New Mexico State was abruptly postponed Saturday morning following a deadly shooting on UNM’s main campus. KTSM has confirmed that the shooting involved 21-year-old Mike Peake, an NMSU basketball player and a 19-year-old […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Worshippers will embark on the annual pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey this Saturday, November 19. The pilgrimage used to happen in October but the Las Cruces Diocese changed the date to coincide with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King. The procession is at noon with mass at 4:00 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination

Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week

Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one …. Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week. News Conference: APD releases new details on NE SWAT …. Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. Video contains entirety of news conference from November 18, 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Authorities respond to crash on Lomas

Officials responded to a crash Friday night. The incident involved multiple vehicles. Officials responded to a crash Friday night. The incident involved multiple vehicles. The exhibit is at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque. ABQ Stuff the Bus event helps out Wellness Hotel …. People...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind bars until trial

State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind bars until trial. State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind …. State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind bars until trial. Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy