Greensburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A

The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season

Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport sweeps York Catholic to claim PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball crown

MECHANICSBURG — Josie Russo celebrated her 17th birthday Saturday, and she couldn’t have asked for a better gift. The Freeport junior middle hitter’s block at match point against District 3 champion York Catholic closed out a 3-0 sweep of the Fighting Irish at Cumberland Valley High School and gave the Yellowjackets their first PIAA Class 2A state title since 2017 and the second such championship in program history.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Aliquippa continues historic run of WPIAL championship appearances

While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007 when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever 70-48 against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport girls basketball looks to follow in footsteps of volleyball team

Freeport girls basketball coach Fred Soilis has had a front row seat for the Yellowjackets’ volleyball team’s run to the PIAA championship game while watching his daughter Ava play libero. One of the biggest impressions the volleyball team made on him was their teamwork. It’s a trait he...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals

Avonworth coach Duke Johncour made a major adjustment with his offense Friday. The veteran coach moved tight end Peyton Faulkner to a wildcat quarterback slot. The strategy paid off as Faulkner, who has committed to Kent State, ran for 93 yards in the first half as the Antelopes rolled to a 35-0 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel’s James Burk Complex.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny captures 6th straight PIAA girls volleyball championship

MECHANICSBURG — North Allegheny girls volleyball has won a lot of matches over the past six years, especially on the biggest stage. On Saturday night, the Tigers maintained their position atop Pennsylvania’s highest classification by claiming their sixth straight PIAA Class 4A title with a 3-0 win over District 1 champion Garnet Valley.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southern Columbia tops Freedom in PIAA Class A girls soccer championship

MECHANICSBURG — Entering halftime of the PIAA Class A girls soccer final, Freedom was down but hardly out. Southern Columbia held a 3-2 lead, but after an action-packed opening 40 minutes, that advantage looked slim. However, the Tigers’ Loren Gehret scored the third of her four goals just 26...
FREEDOM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne beats Colgate in Keith Dambrot's hometown, Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Duquesne remains unbeaten in the Keith Dambrot coaching era in games played in Dambrot’s hometown of Akron. In gut-wrenching fashion, the Dukes made it 4-for-4 on Friday night at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where Dambrot once coached LeBron James, by holding off Colgate, 85-80, behind hot shooting and attentive defense.
AKRON, OH

