Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Stung by injuries, Bethel Park ends remarkable season with WPIAL semifinal loss
Bethel Park’s banner football season came to an end in the rain Nov. 11 at Canon-McMillan in the semifinal round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. The Allegheny Six Conference champion Black Hawks lost to rival Upper St. Clair, 17-7, on a dreary night to finish 10-2 overall. “Although...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After up-and-down season, young talent ready to lead North Hills football into future
The overall record for the North Hills football team in 2022 comes nowhere close to telling its full story. A young team coming off a seven-win campaign a year earlier, the Indians finished 3-8 overall this season. But the group still made the postseason thanks to a strong performance in conference play that resulted in a 3-2 record.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A
The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season
Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel, last year’s WPIAL 6A champ, to tackle 5A competition with all new starting 5
After a spectacular rise to the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball title last season, Fox Chapel finds itself at a new address with practically a new team. The Foxes defeated North Hills, 43-36, in the title game at Petersen Events Center. Fox Chapel made it to the PIAA semifinals before being eliminated by Archbishop Wood.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deep, experienced roster has Freeport boys ready to build on last year’s success
The Freeport boys basketball team has plenty to build on after getting a playoff win and achieving a winning record for the first time in three years. And they have an experienced roster to lean on. The Yellowjackets have 10 seniors and four juniors, making for competitive practices for starting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon shuts down Freeport in Class 3A to return to WPIAL championship game
Belle Vernon is headed back to the WPIAL championship game looking to reverse a trend. The top-ranked Leopards scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and rolled over No. 4 Freeport, 42-0, on Friday in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. The Leopards (9-2) will face...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny shuts out rival Central Catholic in 2nd half to claim 5th WPIAL football title
Central Catholic and North Allegheny combined for one touchdown when they met eight weeks ago in a low-scoring, field-position battle between WPIAL rivals who take pride in their defense. This wasn’t like that game. North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner threw touchdown passes of 51 and 68 yards, rushed for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport sweeps York Catholic to claim PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball crown
MECHANICSBURG — Josie Russo celebrated her 17th birthday Saturday, and she couldn’t have asked for a better gift. The Freeport junior middle hitter’s block at match point against District 3 champion York Catholic closed out a 3-0 sweep of the Fighting Irish at Cumberland Valley High School and gave the Yellowjackets their first PIAA Class 2A state title since 2017 and the second such championship in program history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Aliquippa continues historic run of WPIAL championship appearances
While two WPIAL football finals were played Saturday, four more are slated for Acrisure Stadium on Friday. In the Class 4A game, Aliquippa is in the finals for the 15th consecutive season and will face neighboring Central Valley. The last time Aliquippa didn’t make the finals was in 2007 when the Quips lost the highest-scoring playoff game ever 70-48 against Jeannette at Golden Rams Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls basketball looks to follow in footsteps of volleyball team
Freeport girls basketball coach Fred Soilis has had a front row seat for the Yellowjackets’ volleyball team’s run to the PIAA championship game while watching his daughter Ava play libero. One of the biggest impressions the volleyball team made on him was their teamwork. It’s a trait he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls finishes off Sto-Rox, gets back to WPIAL championship game
With a big first half on defense, an offensive ability to take advantage of short fields and a second half that saw the Tigers run away from third-seeded Sto-Rox, second-seeded Beaver Falls earned a trip to Acrisure Stadium to play for the Class 2A championship on Black Friday. It’s the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals
Avonworth coach Duke Johncour made a major adjustment with his offense Friday. The veteran coach moved tight end Peyton Faulkner to a wildcat quarterback slot. The strategy paid off as Faulkner, who has committed to Kent State, ran for 93 yards in the first half as the Antelopes rolled to a 35-0 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel’s James Burk Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley comes alive in 4th quarter, surges past Neshannock in Class 2A semifinals
Sophomore Donald Barksdale rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter, leading No. 1 Steel Valley to a 32-17 win over No. 4 Neshannock (11-2) in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium at Montour High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon get 1st-round wins
Noah Grover threw for 188 yards and a touchdown as No. 20 Slippery Rock (10-2) defeated Assumption (8-3), 17-14, in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament. Cohen Russell caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown for Slippery Rock, which will face No. 11 Shepherd (11-1) next Saturday in the second round.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny captures 6th straight PIAA girls volleyball championship
MECHANICSBURG — North Allegheny girls volleyball has won a lot of matches over the past six years, especially on the biggest stage. On Saturday night, the Tigers maintained their position atop Pennsylvania’s highest classification by claiming their sixth straight PIAA Class 4A title with a 3-0 win over District 1 champion Garnet Valley.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guard play could provide spark for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team
A move to a new section is just logistics to Greensburg Central Catholic. The new digs come with no guarantees and don’t mean another perfect record in section games like last season. And it surely does not ensure a 23rd straight WPIAL playoff berth. That still has to be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Valley stops Thomas Jefferson, earns rematch with Aliquippa in Class 4A title game
It’s hard to win a football game with 109 total yards of offense. No. 2 Central Valley taught that lesson to Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny on Friday night, earning a trip to the Class 4A WPIAL championship game with a 19-0 victory. “From a whole defensive staff, they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southern Columbia tops Freedom in PIAA Class A girls soccer championship
MECHANICSBURG — Entering halftime of the PIAA Class A girls soccer final, Freedom was down but hardly out. Southern Columbia held a 3-2 lead, but after an action-packed opening 40 minutes, that advantage looked slim. However, the Tigers’ Loren Gehret scored the third of her four goals just 26...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne beats Colgate in Keith Dambrot's hometown, Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Duquesne remains unbeaten in the Keith Dambrot coaching era in games played in Dambrot’s hometown of Akron. In gut-wrenching fashion, the Dukes made it 4-for-4 on Friday night at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where Dambrot once coached LeBron James, by holding off Colgate, 85-80, behind hot shooting and attentive defense.
Comments / 0