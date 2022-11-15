Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump’s Twitter account reinstated after nearly two-year ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Mr Trump’s influential Twitter page was suspended for inciting violence following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter and all of his previous tweets also reappeared. It seems to have been restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers...
Two rival blocs race to form Malaysia's next government
The two biggest winners of Malaysia's general elections are competing to hammer out alliances to form a government after the polls failed to produce a clear winner
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Delegates reached a last-minute deal to pay vulnerable countries for damages caused by climate change. But the final agreement does not put humanity on track to avoid catastrophic warming.
‘Heist of the century’: how $2.5bn was plundered from Iraqi state funds
Iraqis have called it “the heist of the century” – a brazen multibillion-dollar plundering of state coffers that has gripped the country. The theft of $2.5bn was apparently facilitated by some of the highest offices in the land, according to sources and a series of government letters issued in the summer of 2021. The documents, signed by various government institutions including the then prime minister’s office, cancelled the audit of withdrawals from the Iraqi tax commission’s accounts.
Post Register
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal that does more to address the impacts of the burning of fossil fuels than actually fight climate change’s root cause.
Comments / 0