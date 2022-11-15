ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrard’s 11 lead IUPUI past Franklin 59-45

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Armon Jarrard had 11 points in IUPUI’s 59-45 win over Franklin on Saturday. Jarrard was 5 of 9 shooting for the Jaguars (1-3). Chris Osten scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Jlynn Counter recorded eight points. Trey Flatt led the way for the Grizzlies (0-1) with eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Purdue stays in title chase with 17-9 win over Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell started his college career as a walk-on buried on the depth chart. He could finish it by leading the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten championship game. The sixth-year quarterback threw two more touchdown passes in his final home game Saturday and...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

