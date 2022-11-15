ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by...
The Independent

Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts

Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...

Comments / 0

Community Policy