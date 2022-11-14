ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Low-cost airline to begin service in Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sun Country Airlines, a new Minneapolis-based airline, announced it will offer twice weekly nonstop flights out of Charlotte next year. Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning on April 13. Sun Country will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays. Charlotte is one of 15 routes being added to Sun Country's portfolio in 2023.
WLTX.com

Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
Raleigh News & Observer

Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
Charlotte Stories

Low-Cost Hybrid Airline Just Announced New Direct Flights Out of Charlotte

A new hybrid low-cost airline has just added a new non-stop route out of Charlotte. The Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines will be flying direct from Charlotte to Minneapolis twice per week on Mondays and Fridays starting on April 13th. The new direct flight is the result of Sun Country’s charter...
WCNC

What to do if you are in a hit & run accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down what to do if you have been in a hit and run car accident. He says this definitely makes your case harder. First thing to do is to try and make sure to take a picture of the license plate and give it to a police officer or your insurance company. Then you can give that to your attorney and they can work it out for you.
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
WSOC Charlotte

Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
