CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down what to do if you have been in a hit and run car accident. He says this definitely makes your case harder. First thing to do is to try and make sure to take a picture of the license plate and give it to a police officer or your insurance company. Then you can give that to your attorney and they can work it out for you.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO