Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Low-cost airline to begin service in Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sun Country Airlines, a new Minneapolis-based airline, announced it will offer twice weekly nonstop flights out of Charlotte next year. Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning on April 13. Sun Country will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays. Charlotte is one of 15 routes being added to Sun Country's portfolio in 2023.
Death of North Carolina woman vacationing in Mexico under investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prosecutors in Mexico said Thursday that they have begun an investigation after a North Carolina woman was seen beaten in a video at a resort city last month. The parents of Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, said their daughter was found dead in a hotel room...
WLTX.com
North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme to pay workers over $1 million for overtime violations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. agreed to pay $1,187,757 in back wages and liquidated damages to 516 workers to resolve overtime violations in multiple locations found as part of a U.S. Department of Labor Investigation. The department filed a complaint listing the violations and a consent order...
WLTX.com
Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
9 Investigates: 3 test positive for viruses after potential exposure at Atrium Health urology office
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has heard from dozens of people after our report about potential exposure to life-changing viruses after having procedures an Atrium Health urology office in Charlotte, all being told by Atrium that they need to test for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. Three of them...
Charlotte Stories
Low-Cost Hybrid Airline Just Announced New Direct Flights Out of Charlotte
A new hybrid low-cost airline has just added a new non-stop route out of Charlotte. The Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines will be flying direct from Charlotte to Minneapolis twice per week on Mondays and Fridays starting on April 13th. The new direct flight is the result of Sun Country’s charter...
Another major North Carolina bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
WBTV
Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners honored late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet during Tuesday night’s meeting. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the board and is given to someone who’s displayed valor or high order of service. Scarborough...
WCNC
What to do if you are in a hit & run accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down what to do if you have been in a hit and run car accident. He says this definitely makes your case harder. First thing to do is to try and make sure to take a picture of the license plate and give it to a police officer or your insurance company. Then you can give that to your attorney and they can work it out for you.
Charlotte-area hospitals to limit visitors due to widespread respiratory viruses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health systems across North Carolina, including Charlotte's largest health care providers, will soon limit visitors in hospitals due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses, including RSV and flu. The new policy, which restricts children 12 and under from visiting hospitalized patients, takes effect at 7...
WBTV
Video: Netflix spotted filming 'The Ultimatum' show around Charlotte
Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a man who was inside a burning mobile home. The state of housing in Charlotte report released. Updated: 1 hour ago. In the brand new 4th annual...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community
JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has recently been reporting on patients who may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV during urology procedures at Atrium Health. Last week, a patient contacted Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz about the possible exposure. Since then, dozens of people have contacted Goetz...
Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
Comments / 0