Person of interest in Winnie bank robbery caught following short chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Chambers County. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the First Texas Bank in Winnie Friday. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit deputy saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10.
Sheriff Robert Burby asks for help in finding missing man
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for help in finding a missing man. Sheriff Burby released the following statement shortly before 2:00 on Saturday afternoon:. On November 19, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the mother of Joshua Ian Larkin to report that he is missing. She stated that she last saw her son, Joshua Ian Larkin on Thursday morning, November 17th, 2022, around 0900 hours at her residence in Kirbyville. Ms. Larkin reported that her son stated that he was going hunting at 254 Private Road 725, Call, Texas.
Reaction to fatal shooting of retired PA firefighter, former BPD officer questioned
PORT ARTHUR — A gun is just one piece of the evidence Port Arthur Police Department investigators collected after a dispute took a deadly turn, leading to the shooting death of a retired Port Arthur firefighter, Charles Quisenberry, 61, who served for many years as a battalion chief. A...
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
UPDATE: Convicted killer sentenced to 60 years for murdering supervisor in Port Arthur
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom decided on a 60 year sentence for a man it convicted of the January, 2020 murder of his former supervisor. The jury found Larnell Mosley guilty of killing Jose Riojas, 35, on January 22, 2020 at Riojas' home on Sunken Court in the Griffing Park section of Port Arthur.
Holiday season scam alert with words of warning from a victim and top prosecutor
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A scam victim and top prosecutor are issuing a warning to help keep your money in your pocketbook where it belongs this holiday season and keep it away from online and telephone scammers. Those scammers are working overtime during the holidays and year-round. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar...
Neighborhood shocked after deadly shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur is struggling to understand what led to a shooting that claimed the life of a retired firefighter. The deadly shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tom Drive Thursday. The area is not far from Ridgewood Drive and Twin City Highway.
Port Arthur man gets 60 years in 2020 shooting death of 35-year-old father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County has sentenced a Port Arthur man to 60 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 35-year-old father. On Thursday morning jurors found Larnell Mosley, of Port Arthur, guilty of fatally shooting Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. He will be...
Retired Port Arthur firefighter dies after Thursday afternoon shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in a Port Arthur neighborhood. The deadly shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, according to a Port Arthur Police spokesperson. The victim is a retired Port...
15 children find forever families during adoption event at Jefferson County Courthouse
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November is National Adoption Month, and Friday, 15 children found their ten forever families at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Judge Randy Shelton presided, dressed as Buddy the Elf, and in his final day on the bench, longtime Judge Larry Thorne dressed as Santa Claus. More than...
City of Beaumont to consider adding security cameras & license plate readers at parks
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is planning to add security cameras and license plate readers at several parks and an additional community center. Council is set to vote Tuesday on the measure already credited with reducing crime, including auto burglary and theft, at the hike and bike trails.
Business owners, neighbors at odds over shooting range in Buna neighborhood
Some Buna residents are saying they fear living in their community after a shooting range opened in it. But range owners say they have a right to be there, too.
Beaumont organization holding car raffle to help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to win a brand-new car while also helping those in need this holiday season. As temperatures begin to drop, an organization in Beaumont is doing its part to help those who may not have a warm place to stay. "You see...
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
Pct. 4 constable’s office makes drug arrest in Ames
While attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a suspect in the Ames area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Liberty County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables Robert Adams and Greg Rodriguez arrested three suspects on drug and gun charges. During the warrant service attempt at a home located at 331 Walters...
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
Port Arthur Health Department incentivizing immunizations
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Health Department is kicking off the holiday week next Monday with a big gift to the community. It's an incentive to get children immunized. Those numbers are low in Jefferson County. Only one percent of boys and girls six months to four years...
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
