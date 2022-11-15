ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Sheriff Robert Burby asks for help in finding missing man

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for help in finding a missing man. Sheriff Burby released the following statement shortly before 2:00 on Saturday afternoon:. On November 19, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the mother of Joshua Ian Larkin to report that he is missing. She stated that she last saw her son, Joshua Ian Larkin on Thursday morning, November 17th, 2022, around 0900 hours at her residence in Kirbyville. Ms. Larkin reported that her son stated that he was going hunting at 254 Private Road 725, Call, Texas.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Pct. 4 constable’s office makes drug arrest in Ames

While attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a suspect in the Ames area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Liberty County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables Robert Adams and Greg Rodriguez arrested three suspects on drug and gun charges. During the warrant service attempt at a home located at 331 Walters...
AMES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur Health Department incentivizing immunizations

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Health Department is kicking off the holiday week next Monday with a big gift to the community. It's an incentive to get children immunized. Those numbers are low in Jefferson County. Only one percent of boys and girls six months to four years...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy