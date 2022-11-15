Read full article on original website
Local high school hoops on display in jamboree
Jefferson City — Jefferson City, Tipton, Helias, and Blair Oaks came together for a jamboree on Thursday. The Jefferson City Lady Jays and the Tipton Lady Cardinals met in the first match. Tipton is likely to be the top-ranked Class 2 team in the state. They edged out the...
Missouri Women's Hoops outlasts UT Martin to remain unbeaten
The University of Missouri Women's Basketball team advanced to a perfect 5-0 after holding off the University of Tennesee at Martin in the 60-55 win. The Tigers were up by as many as 14 points before the Skyhawks stormed back to make it close. Senior Hayley Frank led the way...
Rock Bridge falls, Marshall advances in State Final Four
The Rock Bridge soccer team's season came to an end Friday night, as they fell 3-2 to Rockhurst in the Class 4 Semifinals. Marshall is advancing to the Class 2 championship game with a 3-1 win over Excelsior Springs. See the highlights above.
Blair Oaks set for state quarterfinals
WARDSVILLE — A year after falling in the district championship game, Blair Oaks football is back in the state quarterfinals. The Falcons (11-0) claimed the district title with a dominant 54-14 win last Friday over Borgia. Blair Oaks will head to St. Louis for a Class 2 quarterfinal game...
Boonville gears up for Class 3 State Quarterfinals
The Boonville Pirates captured the district title for the first time since 2011 last week, and now they are set for the State Quarterfinals. The Pirates will host Reeds Spring on Saturday. Coach Greg Hough and senior Colby Caton said they hope to keep the run going.
NAIA Soccer Opening Round highlights and scores, November 17
Columbia — Central Methodist leads the way in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Championships.
Battle, Southern Boone get ready for winter sports season
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Area basketball and wrestling teams are gearing up for the winter season, with some teams opening play this Friday. Battle High School held a girls basketball jamboree Wednesday night. The Spartans went 14-12 last season, ending with a winning record for the first time in program history.
Columbia College Men's and Women's Hoops cruise to victories
Columbia — Both the Men's and Women's Basketball teams get it done for Columbia College.
Four injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says four people were injured and taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday night in Camden County. MSHP's online report says 19-year-old Drew Webber of Sunrise Beach was driving on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road around 9:00 Wednesday night when his vehicle traveled off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Hickman principal says shooting threat not credible
COLUMBIA — Hickman High School will hold classes Thursday after a graffiti message found on a bathroom stall wall included a threat to the school. Principal Mary Grupe said the threat was not credible in an email sent to parents Wednesday evening. "While we do not believe this is...
AmeriCorps volunteers help Habitat for Humanity and Food Bank of Central and NE Missouri
COLUMBIA — A group of young volunteers from across the country were in Columbia Friday helping 2 charitable organizations. AmeriCorps volunteers served both the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri as well as Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity. A group of 12 AmeriCorps volunteers were spending 6...
Juvenile released from custody after taking credit for Hickman High School threat
Columbia police said they released a juvenile from custody after finding they did not make a threat against a school. On the Columbia Police Department's Twitter, they said they were contacted at 5 pm on Wednesday about a threat that had been written inside a stall in a girls' bathroom at Hickman High School.
Hickman student identified for writing threat
Columbia Public School officials said someone is in custody for threatening graffiti. In a letter from Superintendent Brian Yearwood, he said that a juvenile Hickman High School student was identified as the person who wrote the threat on a stall in the girls' bathroom. Columbia Police tweeted late Thursday evening...
SSM Health celebrates 150th anniversary, gives to those in need
JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City celebrated its 150th anniversary in a unique way. Every year, the hospital gives bread to its employees during Mission and Heritage week. In conjunction with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, hospital staff also...
Work on High Street Viaduct to start Monday
Jefferson City's Department of Public Works announced they will start work on the High Street Viaduct Project. The work will start Monday, November 21 at 8 am. East High Street will be closed from the Missouri Boulevard ramps to Bolivar Street. The road should be closed until December 2. Drivers...
Boil water advisory in effect for Centertown
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Village of Centertown has issued a boil water advisory until further notice. According to a press release, there is no confirmed contamination in the system, but the order is being issued as a precautionary measure after a contractor damaged a water line while excavating. Repairs...
California poultry farm gets thousands of turkeys ready for the Thanksgiving table
CALIFORNIA — Buttonwood Farm in California has been gearing up for its busiest season of the year, with some of the turkeys still gobbling one week before Thanksgiving. Nick Heisler, an employee at Buttonwood Farm, said half of the turkeys have been processed and are being sent out throughout the state.
Boone County Circuit Court drastically reduces juvenile court fees
COLUMBIA — The 13th Circuit Court, which includes Boone and Callaway Counties, is significantly reducing the court cost and fees associated with juvenile cases. According to a Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association press release, Boone County has one of the highest juvenile court costs and fees in Missouri. Starting December...
Civil case ends for dozens of individuals in Daniel Santulli case
The family of a University of Missouri student closed the books on a civil case that included more than two dozen defendants. According to online court records, the case was dismissed against the last defendant sued for damages by the family of Daniel Santulli. A lawsuit filed in January of...
Medical oncologist encourages smokers to get early detection screenings for lung cancer
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday is the American Cancer Society's Great American Smokeout, an event to encourage people to quit smoking and start on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. Smoking is the largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world. Each year it causes an estimated...
