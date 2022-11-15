ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

9NEWS

US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash

DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

One person dead after crash in Commerce City Friday night

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A crash involving three vehicles has left one person dead and another in the hospital. The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said around 6:45 p.m. they were called to the 6000 block of Sandcreek Drive S for a crash involving three vehicles. Police learned that...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Barricaded, armed woman arrested by Fort Collins police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Officers from the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) have arrested an armed woman who had barricaded herself inside of her car. At around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, FCPS officers responded to Golden Eagle Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood. Police identified the driver as Debra Marshall-Passero, 44, and found that she had three warrants out for her arrest. During all this, police said they saw her smoking illegal drugs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road

An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road.  Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver man sent to prison for defrauding investors of $5.4 million

Geoffrey James, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of almost five and a half million dollars, received state and federal sentences this month.A Denver District Court judge on Monday ordered Geoffrey James, 59, to spend 12 years in federal prison. James was led away in handcuffs to begin serving his prison term in Oklahoma City where is already serving a federal sentence that was handed down a week earlier, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. In that case, James was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment by a Montana federal judge for defrauding a family there...
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Auditor's Office warns of critical staffing and vehicle issues ahead of Denver's Pay as you Go Trash collection

A new Denver trash collection program may be foundering before it launches. The pay as you throw program, approved by a split city council vote in June, faces an uphill battle as Denver's Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) may not be able to meet the program's requirements according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien. A report by O'Brien warns of unreliable vehicles, high rates...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow shoveling rules and resources for Denver metro area

COLORADO, USA — Another winter storm has arrived in Colorado. In many places in the Denver metro area, residents have 24 hours after the snow stops to get the sidewalks around their home cleared, or they could face fines. It's also just a courteous thing to do. And don't...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired

A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
DENVER, CO
Westword

This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten

A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
DENVER, CO
