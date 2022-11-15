Read full article on original website
US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash
DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Commerce City crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.
One person killed in crash on Sandcreek Drive South in Commerce City
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Sandcreek Drive South when a vehicle traveling eastbound collided with two separate westbound vehicles, according to Commerce City PD.
One person dead after crash in Commerce City Friday night
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A crash involving three vehicles has left one person dead and another in the hospital. The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said around 6:45 p.m. they were called to the 6000 block of Sandcreek Drive S for a crash involving three vehicles. Police learned that...
Barricaded, armed woman arrested by Fort Collins police
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Officers from the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) have arrested an armed woman who had barricaded herself inside of her car. At around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, FCPS officers responded to Golden Eagle Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood. Police identified the driver as Debra Marshall-Passero, 44, and found that she had three warrants out for her arrest. During all this, police said they saw her smoking illegal drugs.
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road
An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road. Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
Thornton tattoo shop struggling after vehicle collides into store
The tattoo shop that started a fundraiser for the families of those killed in the 2021 Denver-Lakewood mass shooting is now in need of help after a vehicle collided into the store.
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen From Laramie County Home
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws and generators from a home east of Cheyenne. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the department, says the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Campstool Road.
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Denver man sent to prison for defrauding investors of $5.4 million
Geoffrey James, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of almost five and a half million dollars, received state and federal sentences this month.A Denver District Court judge on Monday ordered Geoffrey James, 59, to spend 12 years in federal prison. James was led away in handcuffs to begin serving his prison term in Oklahoma City where is already serving a federal sentence that was handed down a week earlier, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. In that case, James was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment by a Montana federal judge for defrauding a family there...
Colorado road conditions: Snow continues into morning commute
DENVER — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that brought an initial blast of snow Thursday morning will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains into Friday. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy...
Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
Auditor's Office warns of critical staffing and vehicle issues ahead of Denver's Pay as you Go Trash collection
A new Denver trash collection program may be foundering before it launches. The pay as you throw program, approved by a split city council vote in June, faces an uphill battle as Denver's Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) may not be able to meet the program's requirements according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien. A report by O'Brien warns of unreliable vehicles, high rates...
Live updates: More snow, closures and delays
It's a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow falls in Denver and across Colorado.
Snow shoveling rules and resources for Denver metro area
COLORADO, USA — Another winter storm has arrived in Colorado. In many places in the Denver metro area, residents have 24 hours after the snow stops to get the sidewalks around their home cleared, or they could face fines. It's also just a courteous thing to do. And don't...
Wyoming Man Dead After Box Truck, Pickup Collide Head-On
A 33-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a head-on collision in Campbell County last Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 138.5 on Wyoming 59 north of Gillette. According to a crash summary, a commercial box truck was headed south...
Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired
A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten
A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
