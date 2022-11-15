Read full article on original website
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
Teen, 14, shot on Second Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a teenaged boy was shot Friday night.
Sorry, Life Sux! Troopers in Upstate NY Pop Driver with Fake Inspection
SORRY LIFE SUX...INSUFFICIENT FUNDS AND A BABY 2023. Times are tough, we get that. But when it comes to operating a motor vehicle in the State of New York, rules are rules. A driver in Upstate NY was pulled over recently and when Troopers from the Endwell State Police took a closer look at the vehicle, they couldn't help but notice something really "off" about the vehicle inspection sticker placed on her windshield.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Amsterdam cafe closing its doors after 3 years
Mundos Cafe, located at 240 Forest Avenue in Amsterdam, is permanently closing after three years. Owners Marcos and Irene Guillen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
WIBX 950
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm
There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze
A longtime firefighter in Catskill lost his workshop on Tuesday, where he had built several race cars over the years.
fox29.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties as massive snowstorm hits
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The National Weather Service received reports early Friday of more than a foot of snow along the eastern...
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
Police: Work van stolen from Schenectady County crew
A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician's tools from a county crew working in Schenectady.
Troy man sentenced for shooting that paralyzed 12 year old
A Troy man will serve 10 years in prison in connection to a shooting that left a 12-year old paralyzed.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
