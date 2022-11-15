Read full article on original website
Related
Luxury goods boom in Britain as the young, rich and mortgage-free buck the recession
They’re young, rich and mortgage-free, and the scions of the 1% are having a roaring twenties. Despite the economic gloom currently shrouding the UK and many other western countries, sales of luxury brands have been booming and growing numbers of buyers are young adults. Swiss watches, Louis Vuitton trainers,...
BBC
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Delegates reached a last-minute deal to pay vulnerable countries for damages caused by climate change. But the final agreement does not put humanity on track to avoid catastrophic warming.
BBC
Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...
Comments / 0