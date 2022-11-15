ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations

A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction

Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...

