A Sheridan man was sentenced for felony DUI in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Juan Cardenas was arrested on April 4 in Sheridan and charged with felony driving under the influence after an officer with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of West 5th Street and Mydland Road. Cardenas crashed the motorcycle, resulting in serious, extensive injuries to the female passenger. The motorcycle did not belong to Cardenas and his license was suspended at the time of the crash due to previous DUI convictions. The motorcycle was traveling at an estimated speed of 60 to 70 mph at the time of the crash.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO