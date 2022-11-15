Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
New face on the Sheridan County Commission
After almost two decades of public service, Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram will hand-off his commission seat to Commissioner-elect Allen Thompson at the beginning of the year. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley informed listeners incoming commissioners attend an orientation. The orientation...
Sheridan Media
Black Diamond Trail Tour 10th Anniversary
On November 15 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center, Carrie Edinger of the Sheridan Community Land Trust presented the SCLT Virtual Explore History program on the Black Diamond Trail bus tour. Started in 2012, this year is the 10 year anniversary of the tour. Weather permitting, there is an...
Sheridan Media
City Council to Address Ordinances on Open Space and Emergency Powers
Second reading of an ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides details of what the ordinance entails. The ordinance, as it was approved by the Council on...
Sheridan Media
Learning to Cook at Sheridan High School
The cooking class, (in no particular order) Shari Surwald; Jaselene Wehling; Leocadia Field; Naomi Andersen; Abby Gomke; Kylie Carter; Raeleigh Ridl; Morgan Anderson; Alex Weber; McKinley Chase. Not pictured is Brock Oberlie. The Career and Technical Education program at Sheridan High includes a cooking classes. Christy Andersen, Sheridan High School...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish providing carcass dumpsters
The Wyoming Game and Fish wish to remind the public that state regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are in place to help limit the environmental spread of chronic wasting disease. According to the department, once all edible portions of the animal have been removed,...
Sheridan Media
Death of Sheridan County Resident Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Sheridan Media
Forest Service offers Xmas tree permits and kids activities
For the third year in a row, the USDA Forest Service Christmas Tree permits are available online through Recreation.gov. According to the US Forest Service, the ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest Offices in Buffalo, Greybull, and Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
Magic returns to WYO Theater in December
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced December will be a magical month featuring two talented locals. John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst will present “Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Rotellini and Longhurst bring their own magical experience to the...
Sheridan Media
Teaching Independence: Life Skills Class at SCSD#1
Payton Ruff, Josiah Jochems, Ashley Hodges, Shean Hatfield and Logan Glaze. A fairly new program at Sheridan County School District #1 is the life skills classes for the special ed students. One of the classes is baking. Sheri Tremain, Special Ed teacher, talked about the program at Tongue River High School. There are five students in the TRHS class.
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Christmas Trees Of Love Preparations Underway
It will soon be time to light up the tree for the Holiday season, and some people can use the trees at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital to remember and honor a lost loved one. Reservations and donations are being accepted for the annual Christmas Trees of Love. One light can...
Sheridan Media
Youth Choir Prepares to Sing and Learn in Italy
For more than two years, members and leadership of the Sheridan County Youth Choir have been planning and preparing for an adventure unlike any the youth ensemble has ever taken: An 8-day tour and exchange opportunity in Italy. The choir will depart for Italy on November 17. “We’ll be touring...
Sheridan Media
Three Pets Die In House Fire On Nebraska Street In Sheridan
Three pets are dead and a homeowner is displaced as a result of a fire on Sheridan’s south side. Sheridan Fire-Rescue says just before 3pm on Wednesday (November 16th), a call came in about the fire located at 127 East Nebraska Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Receives Split Sentence for Felony DUI
A Sheridan man was sentenced for felony DUI in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Juan Cardenas was arrested on April 4 in Sheridan and charged with felony driving under the influence after an officer with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of West 5th Street and Mydland Road. Cardenas crashed the motorcycle, resulting in serious, extensive injuries to the female passenger. The motorcycle did not belong to Cardenas and his license was suspended at the time of the crash due to previous DUI convictions. The motorcycle was traveling at an estimated speed of 60 to 70 mph at the time of the crash.
Sheridan Media
Two Sheridan High School Runners Sign With UW / Pokes Basketball v Howard University Friday / Cowboy Football v Boise State Saturday Night
SHS NLI SIGNINGS – Wednesday we featured Lady Bronc Senior golfer Sam Spielman as she signed a National Letter of Intent to compete at the University of Wyoming this fall and today we have two more Sheridan high school Senior track and cross country athletes that signed to run at UW, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has details.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan/Johnson County High School Football Players Named 2022 All-Conference
Coaches and members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believe are in the best in the state within the conference their team plays in. Although there are no conferences in 4A, they were created for post-season recognition. The 4A West is Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Rock...
