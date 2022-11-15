Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Harriet Declines Elected Office of Johnson County Clerk
Kate Harriet, who won the election for Johnson County Clerk and was scheduled to take the position in January, has withdrawn from the position. According to County Commissioner Bill Novotny, the commission received a letter from her announcing her intent to withdraw due to health issues. That now sparks action...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through November 12
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license November 6 through November 12. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
Sheridan Media
Forest Service offers Xmas tree permits and kids activities
For the third year in a row, the USDA Forest Service Christmas Tree permits are available online through Recreation.gov. According to the US Forest Service, the ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest Offices in Buffalo, Greybull, and Sheridan.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through November 12
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
Game And Fish Commission Acquires Ellis Ranch In Johnson/Washakie Counties
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
Sheridan Media
An Evening of Movie Music Saturday at Carousel Center
A performance by local and regional musicians entitled An Evening of Movie Music will be presented this Saturday night at the Cowboy Carousel Center in Buffalo. The performance will feature local artists vocalist Keli Hogue and pianist Juli Jarvis, and a number of special guests that will also perform. Hogue...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo PD Urges Residents to Lock Up their Valuables
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, sitting in for Chief Sean Bissett at this week’s city council meeting, had no report for the council, but did touch on recent crimes in the community and made suggestions for residents. According to their Facebook page, The BPD is asking for the community’s...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Nov. 18
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov., 17, Meadow Rose Avenue, GPD. A 58-year-old man was cited for...
county17.com
Hot on the trail: Tracking, cadaver dogs join effort to find missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Boots thumped against the pavement, and snow crunched underfoot in the cold mid-morning hours on Nov. 12 as the search for 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who went missing from the Gillette area earlier this year, continued. This time, the search was led by teams of K9s and...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
county17.com
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 15, Highway 59, CCSO. Deputies responded to mile marker 102 on...
buckrail.com
Wyoming native to make debut at Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following in the footsteps of a famous parent can prove a challenge for any artist, but for Ned LeDoux, his authentic Wyoming roots inspire his own music, in the same tradition that fueled his father, the legendary Chris LeDoux. On Thursday, Dec 15, the Kaycee, Wyoming native and resident will bring his rocking show and western roots to the world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for a country dance party.
county17.com
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
