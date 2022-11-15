Read full article on original website
Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback. The gate has been temporarily closed, while Automated Vehicle Barriers are being installed. Bentley Gate was originally planned to be temporarily closed from August 15th to October 31st. Lt. Colonel Michael King, Fort Sill’s Directorate of...
Fire set inside of Lawton business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after officials said someone intentionally set fire to the inside of the store. LFD crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on 67th...
Family claims road continues to crumble in Grady County
A family is fed up in Grady County, claiming their road is becoming impassable, especially after severe weather events.
One dead, after vehicle collision in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a two vehicle collision on I44 and Rogers Lane shortly before midnight. Officials with the Lawton Police Department said they found one person dead upon their arrival. They believe one vehicle was going the wrong direction. LPD’s traffic division is still investigating.
Two sent to hospital after Altus wreck
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department says two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Cypress. Two people were transported to the hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by the Altus...
Feed the Need project continues mission
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year the Great Plains Technology Center students and staff gather to participate in the annual Feed the Need project, and that’s just what they did Friday morning. The project helps families in need get food items to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, and relies on...
Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood in Lawton, they’re worried about their outgoing mail being stolen. Turtle Creek residents are getting their outgoing mail stolen before the mail carriers even have the chance to pick it up....
Woman seriously injured in a house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday evening around 10:14 p.m. Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire with a woman inside. The neighbors across the street saw the fire and called 911. “All we could hear after that you know is this woman inside screaming for help,” Clark...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was sent to the hospital late Thursday night, following a house fire in Lawton. According to a city of Lawton press release, crews were called to 2205 NW Pollard at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports that occupants were trapped inside a burning home.
LFD offers free smoke detectors to encourage household safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Deputy Fire Marshall Anthony Garibay with the Lawton Fire Department believes smoke detectors are priceless when it comes to household safety. “They’re worth their weight in gold,” said Garibay. Household safety is the main reason Lawton Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office partners with the...
Seventeen soldiers honored in Fort Sill Retirement Ceremony
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Seventeen Fort Sill soldiers donned their dress blues one last time on Friday, as they retire and head into their next chapter. Fort Sill officials held a special ceremony to honor them, along with one civilian contractor who was also retiring, on Friday afternoon at Cache Creek Chapel.
First Alert Forecast- The Uphill Climb to Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we sit in cool fall-like temperatures, but we’ll gradually warm over the next few days before dropping back down with a front just in time for Thanksgiving. We start our Saturday with cloud cover and work our way up to the clear, sunny 40s...
Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence in instruction
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Fort Sill instructors was recognized as the best in their field in this year’s FIRES Center of Excellence Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year Ceremony. Hundreds of instructors gathered Thursday to honor the top 9 honorees. Winners were recognized from...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of gallons of diesel fuel
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The reported theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from an Electra service station reveals a possible serious security flaw in some fuel pumps, at a time when fuel is at record prices. DPS troopers arrested a Florida man for alleged unlawful use of a criminal instrument and violation of […]
High speed chase ends in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after a high speed chase. According to OHP, the chase started Thursday afternoon in Sterling, where the suspect fled from local police at high speeds. They said Sterling police lost sight of the man, but that the suspect later drove...
Apache Casino Hotel discusses upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is working to make sure fun events are happening in Lawton. 7News spoke with Lee Bayless, the Interim Director of Marketing, about their upcoming concerts, special events, and $1M scratch-off promotion where one lucky community member could win big. For more information,...
Oklahoma Trucking Company Seeks To Seal Lawsuit Documents From Public After Explosion Killed Contractor
A Minco company is seeking to have court documents hidden from public view as it denies wrongdoing in a Sept. 8, 2021 worksite explosion that killed Joey Bonds, a contracted welder and father of five. Kristin Bonds, Joey’s wife, said she still thinks of him every day. “My house...
City to raise utility rates in January
The Comanche Public Works Authority voted to raise utility rates at its regular meeting last Tuesday. The new rates will begin in January and include a 6.86 percent increase on kilowatt hours. “There are other cities (in the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority) that are raising their rates more than that,”...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide. 34 year-old Louis Lipscomb was killed on the morning of November 5th, at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. He was a father of 3, a husband, and a brother....
