San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
CBS 8

Weekend Watch November 18-20 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. The production is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Special performances for children under three years old, as well as a sensory-friendly performance. Buy tickets online. Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival. November 18 through...
CBS 8

3-Day Wonderfront Festival kicks off in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Wonderfront Music and Art Festival is back on the Embarcadero in Downtown San Diego for its second year. The music festival started in 2019 along Seaport Village but was put on hold during the pandemic. The three-day festival includes headliners Zach Brown Band on Friday, Kings...
CBS 8

Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter

SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building. Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks. The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity...
CBS 8

Amazon sued for false advertising over Prime 'same-day' shipping guarantees

SAN DIEGO — "False advertising" are the words a new class-action lawsuit uses to describe Amazon Prime's one and two-day shipping guarantees. On November 10, San Diego County residents Barbara Brittain and Linda Dial filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court to hold the online retail giant accountable for what they say is "negligent misrepresentation."
CBS 8

El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos

EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
iheart.com

Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County

JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
