CBS 8
Is it time? | How early is too early for Christmas lights, trees, decorations
SAN DIEGO — According to tradition, Christmas trees and decorations should go up on the first day of Advent, the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year that date falls on Sunday, November 27, but more and more people in San Diego County are putting their Christmas decorations up earlier.
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
CBS 8
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast
SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients. With grocery prices higher in 2022, many...
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
CBS 8
Weekend Watch November 18-20 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. The production is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Special performances for children under three years old, as well as a sensory-friendly performance. Buy tickets online. Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival. November 18 through...
3-Day Wonderfront Festival kicks off in Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Wonderfront Music and Art Festival is back on the Embarcadero in Downtown San Diego for its second year. The music festival started in 2019 along Seaport Village but was put on hold during the pandemic. The three-day festival includes headliners Zach Brown Band on Friday, Kings...
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
If you’ve got junk laying around your house or yard, here’s a great way to get rid of it before the holidays.
CBS 8
Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building. Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks. The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity...
Amazon sued for false advertising over Prime 'same-day' shipping guarantees
SAN DIEGO — "False advertising" are the words a new class-action lawsuit uses to describe Amazon Prime's one and two-day shipping guarantees. On November 10, San Diego County residents Barbara Brittain and Linda Dial filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court to hold the online retail giant accountable for what they say is "negligent misrepresentation."
CBS 8
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 10
SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 20 Saturday, dropping 5 cents to $5.333, its lowest amount since Sept. 10. The average price has dropped 41 times in 45 days since rising to...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CBS 8
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
Fundraising drive raises over $11K for two single mothers whose cars were towed by San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — A few days ago, two single mothers, Lisa and June, and their children, 10-year-old Ayo and 12-year-old Mason were forced to sleep outside in the cold at Mariner's Point Park after their cars, which they used for temporary shelter, were towed due to expired tags. Now,...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
iheart.com
Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County
JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
CBS 8
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
CBS 8
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
