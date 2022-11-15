Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
FOOTBALL: Yale beats Harvard 19-14, wins Ivy title
Yale football has captured their 17th Ivy title in University history. In a game that came down to the final minute, Yale (8–2, 6–1 Ivy) defeated Harvard University (6–4, 4–3 Ivy) on Saturday in Cambridge with a score of 19–14. The win was made even sweeter by news that the University of Pennsylvania defeated Princeton University on a last-second touchdown, making Yale the sole champions of the Ivy League.
Yale Daily News
YCC Senators urge Lewis to amend Credit/D/Fail process
A C- on a history paper, a 35 percent on a chemistry test, an incomplete assignment in a class that accepts nothing late. College students are no strangers to these circumstances. To remedy some of the stress that comes with these situations, Yale allows students to designate a small handful of courses graded on a Credit/D/Fail system if they anticipate doing poorly in a class.
Yale Daily News
THE GAME: A rivalry as old as time
Steeped in history, the Yale–Harvard game is one of the oldest collegiate athletic events. The Blue and White have been meeting the Crimson on the gridiron since 1875, completing 137 total meetings to date. The Bulldogs have claimed 68 victories, leading Harvard by seven. “We take legacy very seriously...
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
Yale Daily News
Food for thought: Students with allergies, dietary restrictions express concern over dining hall options
Nick McGowan ’24 bit into a cookie from the Pauli Murray College dining hall one afternoon last fall. He had picked it up after reading a label, which indicated the presence of tree nuts, but not peanuts, which McGowan is allergic to. As soon the cookie hit the back...
Yale Daily News
Yale to host Thanksgiving dinner at the Omni Hotel
November recess officially begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and thousands of Yalies are gearing up to travel home. But for students planning to remain in New Haven for the break, there are countless activities and events to look forward to. On Thanksgiving day, the Yale Council of...
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs keep winning ahead of Ivy League Tournament
The Yale women’s volleyball team is not done winning yet. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League regular season championship for the third time in four seasons last weekend. Yale and Princeton both topped the conference with 13–1 league records, but the Blue and White clinched the No. 1 seed at this weekend’s Ivy League tournament with an overall season record of 21–2.
Yale Daily News
Welcome to The Game 2022 Special Issue
It’s that time of year again! Whether you’ve followed Yale football all season or — perhaps more likely — don’t know what a first down is, we’ve got all the content you need to get ready for The Game. Read the full special issue on our website.
Yale Daily News
THE GAME: Yale middle linebacker Hamilton Moore on bridging the gap
As the Yale football team’s “bridge,” Hamilton Moore ’24 has diligently worked through the COVID-19 pandemic to be where he is now as the team’s middle linebacker, leading the pack through communication and facilitating teamwork. “Our coach says, ‘If we’re all wrong, then we’re all...
Yale Daily News
Last New Haven Blue State replaced by G Cafe as chain closes entirely
After shuttering its three remaining cafes in New England, Blue State Coffee has retired from the coffee scene entirely. The East Rock location on Orange Street will be taken over by G Cafe, which currently operates four other locations in the state. The chain will also take over Blue State’s Hartford location. A location in Providence, Rhode Island near the campus of Brown University has also now closed.
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs’ season well under way
The Yale women’s basketball team (2–2, 0–0 Ivy) has played three games since their season opener against Fordham on Nov. 7. Last Friday night, the Bulldogs visited St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to match up against the Hawks (3–0, 0–0 Atlantic 10). Despite double-doubles from Grace Thybulle ’25 and Nyla McGill ’25, Yale lost 54–59. On Monday night, however, the Elis turned things around by beating Fairfield University (1–2, 0–0 Metro Atl.) 68–61.
Yale Daily News
Statue depicting Italian American immigrant family to replace Columbus Monument
The Board of Alders City Services and Environmental Policy committee approved a finalized plan for a new monument that will replace the previous statue of Christopher Columbus in Wooster Square park. This decision — made by the Alders on Nov. 3 — along with the detailed plan, was the culmination...
Yale Daily News
Turkey drive addresses food insecurity as holiday season approaches
Over 1,000 frozen turkeys went home to Fair Haven families at a Thanksgiving food drive organized by the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department. The event — held Thursday evening — took place outside of the John S. Martinez School. Representatives from various city organizations, such as the New Haven Fire and Police Departments, gathered with community volunteers to aid in the distribution of additional Thanksgiving food items including yams, corn and stuffing.
