Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Mischler leads Duquesne to 33-0 romp over Wagner
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Mischler threw three touchdown passes and Duquesne rolled to a 33-0 victory over Wagner on Saturday. Duquesne (4-7, 3-4 Northeast Conference) has posted three straight shutout wins over Wagner (1-10, 1-6). The Dukes beat the Seahawks 44-0 last season and 17-0 in 2020. Wagner last scored on Duquesne in a 28-24 victory over the Dukes in 2019.
WVNews
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
WVNews
No. 11 Penn State beats Rutgers for the 16th straight time
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — James Franklin picked up his 100th career coaching victory by seeing No. 11 Penn State make big plays in every phase of the game. Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday.
WVNews
Dayton bounces back from UNLV loss with 60-51 win over RMU
DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials.
WVNews
Santa Claus helping West Virginia families count down to Christmas at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday shopping season at Meadowbrook Mall officially began Saturday with the arrival of Santa Claus. He was escorted to a comfy chair by the Bridgeport High School marching band, which performed a rendition of "Joy to the World."
Comments / 0