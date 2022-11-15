PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — James Franklin picked up his 100th career coaching victory by seeing No. 11 Penn State make big plays in every phase of the game. Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday.

