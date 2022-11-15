Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
Warriors are scrambling as Klay Thompson's struggles have reached elephant-in-the-room levels
Klay Thompson wasn't happy when Charles Barkley said he's "not the same guy" he was before sustaining devastating injuries in consecutive years, first a torn ACL and then a ruptured Achilles. Thing is, it's true. Thompson acknowledged it himself, rhetorically asking reporters amid his Barkley rant: "Who goes through something like that and comes back [the same]?"
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan star RB to be evaluated further as Ohio State showdown looms
Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' 19-17 win against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half. Corum returned to the field for one carry at the start of the second half but was on the sidelines without his helmet for the rest of the game.
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after beating Baylor
I moved Virginia into the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 back in September simply because I had one coach after another — including multiple coaches from the ACC — predict the Cavaliers would compete with North Carolina and Duke atop the ACC standings while I was compiling answers for our annual Candid Coaches series.
Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Against another short-handed team, the Timberwolves again came up big on the road. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta
Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday that includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out at least two more weeks
The Jazz announced Thursday that Gay will be out at least two more weeks due to a left finger sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks and underwent an MRI that revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, while his absence should allow Lauri Markkanen and Simone Fontecchio to see increased run.
"I never understood why a team 72-10...would have only two All-Stars"-Toni Kukoc subtly fumed over not earning an All-Star
The "Croatian Sensation" feels he should've been an All-Star when the Bulls were on the top of the world.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
