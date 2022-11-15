ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Critically missing teen found safe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a critical missing person report regarding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at around 3 p.m. Brooklyn D. Brown is described as a 14-year-old Black girl...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted for Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man who shot someone near 49th and Lisbon on the morning of Nov. 10. Police said the shots were fired from a handgun around 3:30 a.m. during a fight. The wanted man then ran away. He's described as Black, between the ages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
ZION, IL

