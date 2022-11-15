Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
One killed near Hopkins and Hampton
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
CBS 58
Residence bombarded with gunfire near 88th & Hampton, 137 bullet casings found at the scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report finding 137 bullet casings at the scene of a residence near 88th St. and Hampton Ave. after a gunfire incident around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Incredibly, no one was injured during this incident. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
CBS 58
Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
CBS 58
MPD: Critically missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities say Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a critical missing person report regarding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at around 3 p.m. Brooklyn D. Brown is described as a 14-year-old Black girl...
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted for Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man who shot someone near 49th and Lisbon on the morning of Nov. 10. Police said the shots were fired from a handgun around 3:30 a.m. during a fight. The wanted man then ran away. He's described as Black, between the ages...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
wlip.com
Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
