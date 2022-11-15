ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Elijah Weaver’s 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night.

Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

The Jaguars (0-3) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Chris Osten added 15 points and 12 rebounds for IUPUI. In addition, Vincent Brady II had nine points.

Chicago State takes on Valparaiso at home on Wednesday, and IUPUI hosts Franklin on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 08-10-11-12-21-26-27-29-33-44-46-49-53-56-66-67-71-74-76-79, BE: 49. (eight, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: forty-nine)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy