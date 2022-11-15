ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado State beats Weber State 77-52

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje’s 15 points helped Colorado State defeat Weber State 77-52 on Monday night.

Tonje had five rebounds and three steals for the Rams (3-0). Taviontae Jackson scored 14 points and added three steals. Jalen Lake shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 12 points.

Dillon Jones led the Wildcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 11 points for Weber State. In addition, Daniel Rouzan finished with seven points.

Colorado State entered halftime up 36-15. Lake paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Colorado State added four points to its lead in the second half, while Tonje led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Colorado State plays South Carolina on Thursday, and Weber State squares off against UC Riverside on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

