Kennesaw State wallops Brewton-Parker, wins in 95-36 rout

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 15 points in Kennesaw State’s 95-36 win against Brewton-Parker on Monday night.

Youngblood had six rebounds for the Owls (2-1). Simeon Cottle scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and three steals. Quincy Adekokoya recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Barons (0-1) were led by Aaron Udell, who recorded seven points. Chance Hatcher added six points and six rebounds for Brewton-Parker. In addition, Dane Fisher finished with six points.

Kennesaw State visits SE Louisiana in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

