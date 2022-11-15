ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Maring sends Houston Baptist past Champion Christian 119-97

 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Bonke Maring scored 27 points as Houston Baptist beat Champion Christian 119-97 on Monday night.

Maring also contributed nine rebounds for the Huskies (1-2). Maks Klanjscek added 21 points while shooting 8 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Deshon Proctor finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Ariyon Williams led the Tigers (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, six assists and four steals. Braylon Hawkins added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Champion Christian. Xavier Hall also had 14 points.

Houston Baptist takes on Western Michigan at home on Friday, and Champion Christian visits Southern on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

