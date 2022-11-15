ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Columbia Fireflies host first annual Christmas lights show

Friday night at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies hosted its very first holiday lights show and it’s something that will stick around for the season. “It’s kind of spectacular, there’s lights everywhere", said Ashley Hardey, who saw the lights for the first time. There...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Researchers unveil Columbia's urban heat island study results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — They don't call Columbia famously hot for nothing!. A group of researchers from the University of South Carolina tried to find out if Columbia suffers from what's known as the urban heat island effect. That would give us an idea of whether the city gets...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Rapid Shelter Columbia nearly 40 percent filled

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More homeless people are now living in the city's Rapid Shelter Columbia , a temporary housing facility of 50 pods the city built to deal with the roughly 200 homeless people living on the streets. As temperatures are starting to drop, local partners say the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Cayce man found safe, back with family

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

"The Mighty Sound of the Southeast" gets new wheels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina's "Mighty Sound of the Southeast" will be riding in style this weekend. Well, at least the instruments are. A local business has stepped in to help the musicians transport their instruments. "When they reached out, we were just happy to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lt. Gov. Evette visits and tours Harvest Hope Midlands Branch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette visited and toured Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

PHOTO GALLERY: SEC Nation takes over the Horseshoe

The SEC Network's gameday morning show "SEC Nation" took over the Horseshoe Saturday morning ahead of the Gamecocks home finale hosting Tennessee. Check out some of the best signs and scenes from South Carolina's campus in the above slideshow!
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Camden residents march on City Hall in wake of high electric bills

CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — For months, WACH FOX News has been looking into a major spike in electrical costs in Camden, with high power bills forcing some residents to take action and demand change. Dozens of people marched through downtown Camden Wednesday afternoon right on to the front lawn...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

High School Football Playoffs Highlights and Scores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — High school football teams all over the state battled it out for a spot in the Upper and Lower State Championships next week. For full highlights, click on the video at the top of the page. Here are the scores from Friday night:. 5A:. Dutch...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Cayce Police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Charles Russell has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County. Russell left his home at 1:20 p.m....
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Cayce police investigating fatal crash on Charleston Highway

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is investigating a collision where one person was found dead. Officials say on November 19, just after midnight, officers found a single-vehicle crash near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway. The vehicle was upside down and two people had been ejected from...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash

Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

4 dead, 19 drug overdoses in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 4 people dead, and almost two dozen people sent to the hospital. for drug overdoses, authorities in Kershaw County say. It happened all in one day last Thursday. ”I just wish people would wake up and see the light, and quit messing with all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy