wach.com
Weekend ending on a cool and cloudy note, warming up for Thanksgiving week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Clouds and cool weather have settled in for this weekend. Temperatures overnight will continue to fall into the mid 30s to the lower 40s - despite steady cloud cover. Heading into Sunday, there isn't much sunshine on the horizon. We're getting a couple glimpses of sunny...
wach.com
More sunshine on the way, but South Carolina won't warm much!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll have more sunshine Thursday, but temperatures will struggle to heat up!. The air mass taking over for the end of the week and even in to the weekend is a cold one for this time of the year. Topping out in the low 50s,...
wach.com
Columbia Fireflies host first annual Christmas lights show
Friday night at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies hosted its very first holiday lights show and it’s something that will stick around for the season. “It’s kind of spectacular, there’s lights everywhere", said Ashley Hardey, who saw the lights for the first time. There...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
wach.com
Researchers unveil Columbia's urban heat island study results
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — They don't call Columbia famously hot for nothing!. A group of researchers from the University of South Carolina tried to find out if Columbia suffers from what's known as the urban heat island effect. That would give us an idea of whether the city gets...
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
wach.com
Rapid Shelter Columbia nearly 40 percent filled
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More homeless people are now living in the city's Rapid Shelter Columbia , a temporary housing facility of 50 pods the city built to deal with the roughly 200 homeless people living on the streets. As temperatures are starting to drop, local partners say the...
wach.com
Cayce man found safe, back with family
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
wach.com
"The Mighty Sound of the Southeast" gets new wheels
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina's "Mighty Sound of the Southeast" will be riding in style this weekend. Well, at least the instruments are. A local business has stepped in to help the musicians transport their instruments. "When they reached out, we were just happy to...
wach.com
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
wach.com
Dutch Fork High greenhouse getting renovation in team effort from school clubs
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands school's gardening program just got a boost of funding after needing some attention. This funding will help open up gardening to a bunch of school clubs and classes. For a little greenhouse at Dutch Fork High School, it's a story of redemption. "It...
wach.com
Lt. Gov. Evette visits and tours Harvest Hope Midlands Branch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette visited and toured Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
wach.com
PHOTO GALLERY: SEC Nation takes over the Horseshoe
The SEC Network's gameday morning show "SEC Nation" took over the Horseshoe Saturday morning ahead of the Gamecocks home finale hosting Tennessee. Check out some of the best signs and scenes from South Carolina's campus in the above slideshow!
wach.com
Camden residents march on City Hall in wake of high electric bills
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — For months, WACH FOX News has been looking into a major spike in electrical costs in Camden, with high power bills forcing some residents to take action and demand change. Dozens of people marched through downtown Camden Wednesday afternoon right on to the front lawn...
wach.com
Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
wach.com
High School Football Playoffs Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — High school football teams all over the state battled it out for a spot in the Upper and Lower State Championships next week. For full highlights, click on the video at the top of the page. Here are the scores from Friday night:. 5A:. Dutch...
wach.com
Cayce Police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Charles Russell has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County. Russell left his home at 1:20 p.m....
wach.com
Cayce police investigating fatal crash on Charleston Highway
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is investigating a collision where one person was found dead. Officials say on November 19, just after midnight, officers found a single-vehicle crash near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway. The vehicle was upside down and two people had been ejected from...
wach.com
Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash
Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
wach.com
4 dead, 19 drug overdoses in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 4 people dead, and almost two dozen people sent to the hospital. for drug overdoses, authorities in Kershaw County say. It happened all in one day last Thursday. ”I just wish people would wake up and see the light, and quit messing with all...
