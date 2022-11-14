All right, so: I’m not going to complain about a road win over a top-100 win (a task that eluded Villanova), but especially not after an 0-2 start. Still: Temple ranked 339th in the country in effective field goal percentage last season, so allowing that shooting performance is at least mildly concerning. On the other hand, this was also an instance of one guy going off. Temple’s Damian Dunn scored 38 points and hit 7-of-9 three-pointers. Aside from him, Temple’s remaining players shot 9-of-23 on twos and 7-of-20 on threes, certainly numbers you can live with.

