Read full article on original website
Related
anchorofgold.com
Anchor Drop, November 17, 2022: Austin Peay tonight
Vanderbilt women’s basketball looks to start the season 5-0 when they host Austin Peay tonight at 6:30 PM CT. The Governors are 2-0, though one of the wins was against Cumberland. Tonight’s game can be streamed on the SEC Network+. The Hustler’s Bryce Smith also wrote an article about the culture Shea Ralph is building.
247Sports
Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night
After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
anchorofgold.com
Vanderbilt 89, Temple 87: Not going to complain about it
All right, so: I’m not going to complain about a road win over a top-100 win (a task that eluded Villanova), but especially not after an 0-2 start. Still: Temple ranked 339th in the country in effective field goal percentage last season, so allowing that shooting performance is at least mildly concerning. On the other hand, this was also an instance of one guy going off. Temple’s Damian Dunn scored 38 points and hit 7-of-9 three-pointers. Aside from him, Temple’s remaining players shot 9-of-23 on twos and 7-of-20 on threes, certainly numbers you can live with.
anchorofgold.com
Game 3: Vanderbilt Commodores at Temple Owls — Open Game Thread
The start to Vanderbilt’s 2022-23 basketball season has hardly been ideal. A season-opening loss to Memphis was somewhat expected, though the way that Vanderbilt lost was not. That was followed by the unexpected, a 12-point home loss to Southern Miss, a team that went 7-26 last season. Tonight, Vanderbilt...
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cobey Craft can be a jack of all trades for Taylorsville High School. “Whatever I gotta do, I’ll do it,” Craft said. “They need me to be a receiver, they need me to play center, I got ‘em. Whatever it takes to get the ‘W.’”
usm.edu
Ulmer Crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi
Karsyn Ulmer was crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) 2023 when the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted the annual Miss USM Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 at the Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus. Seven candidates competed for the title; the event is a feeder competition into the Miss America Organization and the winner competes at the Miss Mississippi competition in June.
Banks Award $18K to Hattiesburg Affordable Housing Nonprofit
HATTIESBURG, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Representatives from Cadence Bank, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $18,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corp. (Twin Forks Rising CDC). They celebrated the awards at a ceremonial check presentation in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, recently. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006537/en/ The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Cadence Bank and Citizens National Bank awarded $18,000 to Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many cities across the globe are battling to recover their tourism industries from COVID-19, but VisitHATTIESBURG reports that the Hub City is bouncing back. “When we look at the numbers from 2021 to 2022, we’ve actually grown by leaps and bounds,” said Marlo Dorsey, VisitHATTIESBURG executive...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WDAM-TV
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
prentissheadlight.com
Bryant wins District 1 school board position
District 1 in Jefferson Davis County has a new school board representative. Shari Bryant defeated Alan Hawthorne in the Nov. 8 General Election to serve the Jefferson Davis County School District. “As a long time resident of Jefferson Davis County, I am excited for the opportunity to serve as a...
5th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A fifth suspect has been arrested by Hattiesburg police in connection to double homicide that happened on West 5th Street. Police said David James Lee, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Monday, November 14 for the Wednesday, November 2 shooting. Lee was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of […]
Trial in George County Schools discrimination lawsuit set for November 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A tentative jury trial date has been set for a federal lawsuit against the George County School District filed by its former superintendent. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended […]
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Woman Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Woman Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg woman was sentenced...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Suspects burglarize church van in Hattiesburg; police seeking information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating two suspects wanted for burglarizing a church van. The two suspects, shown in the video above, provided by HPD, shattered the window of a church van and stole the vehicle’s battery at Word of Faith Christian Church on Oct. 11, 2022.
WDAM-TV
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m. According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west...
Transportation Commissioner Tom King won’t seek re-election
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Tom King, who has served as the Southern District Transportation Commissioner since 2012, announced he will not seek re-election. King is currently in his third term and serves as Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. He will fulfill the remainder of his term and retire effective December 31, 2023. “After much […]
WDAM-TV
Redistricting going into effect in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to redistricting in Jones County, the Jones County Board of Supervisors, County Engineer and Circuit Clerk are working together to make sure the changes are happening as they should. Redistricting happens every 10 years due to the growing population in each county....
WDAM-TV
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision at Mill Creek Road and Highway 84 sent two individuals to the emergency department with moderate injuries Monday around 7 pm. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the incident.
WDAM-TV
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - “Peek-a-boo ... We got you.”. According to Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a man on JCSD’s “Most Wanted List” was arrested Thursday morning after reportedly making a comment under the sheriff’s department’s Tuesday Facebook post listing five JCSD “Most Wanted,” including the individual who commented.
Comments / 0