MSU gets Creighton in NCAA revenge match

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens soccer team will play Creighton Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

This is the fourth straight year that the Bears have made it to the NCAA’s.

The Bears got the automatic bid after beating Evansville Sunday in the Valley tournament championship match.

Missouri State is 12-1-4 in Michael Seabolt’s first year as head coach.

Seabolt took over the Bears when Jon Leamy retired after last season.

And last fall, the Bears played Creighton in the NCAA’s and the Jays won 1-nil.

The rematch for Missouri State will be in Omaha Thursday at 4 p.m.

“We’ve been home a lot this year. We would be excited to play at home. But we’re super excited to get on the road. We took a cool trip to Virginia in the preseason specific for this reason to prepare for these trips and see what these trips could look like. And we plan on it being a long journey,” said Seabolt.

“You never take it for granted like playing in the NCAA tournament. Especially me being a senior, you don’t know if that opportunity would come again. And I think that’s extra sweet for the boys, it’s a bit of a chance to get revenge. And play a team that beat us last time. We kind of have some unfinished business with them,” said MSU midfielder Jack Denton.

