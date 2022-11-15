Read full article on original website
Illinois State keeps Western Illinois winless, 20-13
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse ran for an 8-yard touchdown in overtime to help the Redbirds beat winless Western Illinois 20-13. The Redbirds started overtime with the ball. Rittenhouse faked a handoff and raced to the right side with no defenders in front of him before diving into the end zone. Illinois State DL Josh Dinga batted down a pass in overtime to force a fourth-down attempt from the 25-yard line and Dinga sealed it with a game-winning sack. Rittenhouse was also 13-of-22 passing for 77 yards with an interception for Illinois State. Erin Collins led Western Illinois with 33 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown.
UT Martin tops Eastern Illinois, 34-31 to share OVC title
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dresser Winn fired a 52-yard touchdown pass to Colton Dowell, then nosed in from the 2 to push UT Martin to a 34-31 win over Eastern Illinois to earn a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title. The Skyhawks (7-4, 5-0 OVC) share the conference regular-season championship with Southeast Missouri State, but the Redhawks claimed the conference’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs by winning a coin flip Saturday night. UT Martin will need an at-large berth when the FCS field is announced Sunday to extend its season.
