NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse ran for an 8-yard touchdown in overtime to help the Redbirds beat winless Western Illinois 20-13. The Redbirds started overtime with the ball. Rittenhouse faked a handoff and raced to the right side with no defenders in front of him before diving into the end zone. Illinois State DL Josh Dinga batted down a pass in overtime to force a fourth-down attempt from the 25-yard line and Dinga sealed it with a game-winning sack. Rittenhouse was also 13-of-22 passing for 77 yards with an interception for Illinois State. Erin Collins led Western Illinois with 33 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown.

