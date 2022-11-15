AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter combined for 229 rushing yards and four total touchdowns as Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17. After Western Kentucky generated 290 yards and 17 points in the first half, Auburn’s defense held the pass-happy Hilltoppers to 105 yards and allowed zero points after halftime. Bigsby and Hunter both scored long rushing touchdowns, and D.J. James returned an interception 25 yards to cap 24 unanswered points for the Tigers in the second half. Auburn has now won back-to-back games under interim coach Carnell Williams as it heads into its annual Iron Bowl matchup with rival Alabama.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO