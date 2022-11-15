ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Sheppard's 24 leads Belmont past George Mason 66-62

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — Led by Ben Sheppard's 24 points, the Belmont Bruins defeated the George Mason Patriots 66-62. The Bruins improved to 2-3 with the win and the Patriots fell to 2-3.
wcn247.com

Hicks' 26 help Tarleton State defeat Belmont 89-81

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Led by Freddy Hicks' 26 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Belmont Bruins 89-81 on Friday night in a Paradise Jam contest. The Texans improved to 2-1 with the victory and the Bruins fell to 1-3.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcn247.com

Auburn shuts down Western Kentucky in 2nd half, wins 41-17

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter combined for 229 rushing yards and four total touchdowns as Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17. After Western Kentucky generated 290 yards and 17 points in the first half, Auburn’s defense held the pass-happy Hilltoppers to 105 yards and allowed zero points after halftime. Bigsby and Hunter both scored long rushing touchdowns, and D.J. James returned an interception 25 yards to cap 24 unanswered points for the Tigers in the second half. Auburn has now won back-to-back games under interim coach Carnell Williams as it heads into its annual Iron Bowl matchup with rival Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
wcn247.com

Tennessee State escapes Texas A&M-Commerce with a 22-14 win

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Darius Harper picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown, then stripped receiver Andrew Armstrong of the ball in the back of the end zone on the game’s final play to preserve Tennessee State’s 22-14 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in the regular season finale for both schools. Harper, the senior son of former Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper, finished with two interceptions and recovered a fumble as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy