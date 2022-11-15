ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 20

Gods; replying to your dumbass
4d ago

Now it will only get much LARGER , why you may ask ? Let's be honest the city is ran by democrats and now the state will be ran by democrats also . We are now known as Eastern CALIFORNIA .

Reply(2)
12
JZ1776USA
4d ago

Ahhh how refreshing it is I. Democrat cities. As this gets worse due to our now idiotic voting in AZ, I hope you all take a big deep breath of "we told you so" to go along with your regret flavored tea

Reply(1)
9
Vickie Whitehead
4d ago

I was just there for 2 days it’s so sad and it’s a terrible situation, yeah but keep those illegals coming you ain’t seen nothing yet

Reply(4)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person detained after shooting in Avondale

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM MST. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix pastor finishes charity hike after being crushed by boulder in 2020

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Nursery removes mulch dumped in Phoenix woman's driveway for free

Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to pay for her tree trimming so the company dumped more than a ton of mulch on her driveway. Holiday stocking stuffer ideas for under $20. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police find 700K fentanyl pills in largest bust in city's history

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway at Northern closed after crash

PHOENIX — The Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway at Northern Avenue in the West Valley was closed Saturday afternoon due to a crash, authorities said. The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 11:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Northbound traffic was able to exit and reenter the freeway at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

City of Tempe joining worldwide effort to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A smart, outgoing, respectful young man with a great sense of humor and a bright future ahead of him. That’s how friends and family describe 17-year-old Al Harris, the McClintock High School student who was killed in a wrong-way crash last year. His mother, Keona Moore, said the pain of his passing never goes away. “It is hard to believe that it happened,” said Moore. “I never would have thought in a million years that something like this would happen.”
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports explains the downside to online holiday shopping

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy