TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A smart, outgoing, respectful young man with a great sense of humor and a bright future ahead of him. That’s how friends and family describe 17-year-old Al Harris, the McClintock High School student who was killed in a wrong-way crash last year. His mother, Keona Moore, said the pain of his passing never goes away. “It is hard to believe that it happened,” said Moore. “I never would have thought in a million years that something like this would happen.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO