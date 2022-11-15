Blake Lively had a lovely speech for her husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards. The actor was being honored at the ceremony with the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Lively is currently expecting their fourth child together. She singled out Reynolds's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, and his unmatched work ethic." The two of them have proved to be quite the duo in Hollywood as their ascension together comes as a result of collaboration and juggling duties. The Hollywood Reporter captured the moving speech and commenters on social media could not help but swoon over the love shown on stage. It's been a massive fall for their family with the baby on the way and Deadpool 3 announced to a chorus of cheers. Hopefully, Spirited's run will deliver one more surprise as well. Check out what she had to say down below!

1 DAY AGO