Man of Steel 2 Fan Art Give Henry Cavill Fleischer-Inspired Superman Suit
Warner Bros. Discovery has been trying to revitalize their DC Films franchise by canceling a ton of films and looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to head their new division. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios fan attention has moved somewhere else. That place just so happens to be focused on what's next for Henry Cavill's Superman. Just last month the actor was confirmed to be returning as the character in Black Adam as well as his own sequel to 2013's Man of Steel, and that writers were pitching Man of Steel 2 to the studio. Now, fans have been creating designs for how his Superman could look going forward, with one artist giving him a look inspired by Max Fleischer's original Superman suit.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Blake Lively Delivers Touching Tribute to Husband Ryan Reynolds at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively had a lovely speech for her husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards. The actor was being honored at the ceremony with the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Lively is currently expecting their fourth child together. She singled out Reynolds's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, and his unmatched work ethic." The two of them have proved to be quite the duo in Hollywood as their ascension together comes as a result of collaboration and juggling duties. The Hollywood Reporter captured the moving speech and commenters on social media could not help but swoon over the love shown on stage. It's been a massive fall for their family with the baby on the way and Deadpool 3 announced to a chorus of cheers. Hopefully, Spirited's run will deliver one more surprise as well. Check out what she had to say down below!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Alternate Choices to Kevin Bacon
James Gunn is having a pretty busy month after it was revealed that he and Peter Safran will become the new Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn is currently finishing up his final two Marvel Studios projects with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former of the two will premiere on Disney+ next week, and the first reactions to it have been pretty good. Gunn will also introduce his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character, with Kevin Bacon appearing as himself in the special presentation. If you were wondering if there were any other options if Bacon couldn't appear, the director has an answer for you. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that if the actor couldn't appear, MC Hammer would be the other choice.
My Hero Academia Season Six Shows Off Kirishima's Big Moment
Red Riot might not be as powerful as Deku and/or Bakugo, but Kirishima has had more than a few opportunities to show his stuff while fighting against the nefarious hordes that are threatening Hero Society. While the current Paranormal Liberation War has mostly seen Kirishima on the sidelines, helping to evacuate citizens caught up in the crossfire, the conflict with the rampaging Gigantomachi has once again given Red Riot the opportunity to shine as he uses his hardening Quirk to save someone who might be a little more than a friend.
Kevin Smith Reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "What A Beautiful Movie"
Though he's still out on the road for this Clerks III roadshow tour, filmmaker and fanboy Kevin Smith has taken to the internet to offer his thoughts about the latest Marvel Studios release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith offered candid thoughts about the movie (notably how many times he cried) and how the movie defying all fan expectations was almost certainly for the better. Smith was quick to shout out Letitia Wright when he opened up his thoughts on the movie, noting he believes she deserves an Oscar nomination for how she handled her performance thought the sequel. Spoilers follow.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Kevin Smith Lobbies for Letita Wright's Oscar Nomination
Marvel Studios has officially released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film is getting a ton of positive reactions. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it just so happens to be Shuri (Letitia Wright). While the film is certainly filled with a ton of masterful performances, including that of Angela Bassett's powerful portrayal of Queen Ramonda, Wright was no slouch in the film and it seems that Kevin Smith agrees. During a recent episode of Smith's Fatman Beyond podcast, the actor revealed that he believes that Wright should be nominated for an Academy Award. You can check out just what he had to say in the video below.
Disenchanted Stars Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Detail Their Villain Roles: "It's the Dream"
It's been 15 years since Amy Adams first played Giselle in Enchanted, and now she's back with returning stars Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden in Disenchanted. The new Disney+ movie also features Maya Rudolph as Malvina, Giselle's biggest adversary in the film. Due to a wish gone wrong, Giselle starts to turn into a wicked stepmother throughout the movie, which means Rudolph and Adams get to have a lot of fun playing dueling villains. The duo even gets a villain song called "Badder" and recently talked about the musical number and having fun with their roles in an interview with Glamour.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
Watch Chris Jericho Revealed on The Masked Singer, Ready for Bride to Join MCU
Over the past week, fans have seen AEW's Chris Jericho appear as a pink dragon named Bride on FOX's The Masked Singer, and though many figured out who he was beforehand, he was finally unmasked. Jericho previously sang Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance and then Smash Mouth's All Star, and even though he was unmasked, Jericho told The Wrap that he is ready for Bride to get some shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch Jericho's big reveal on the show in the video below.
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter
Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
Dr Disrespect Surprises Fans with Rare Character Break
Dr Disrespect recently surprised fans a rare character break. The Doc is known for being a larger than life persona with an extravagant look that resembles that of an action hero in an 80s b-movie, a loud and bombastic personality, and more. He's managed to cultivate an incredibly powerful online presence that resulted in deals with major brands like Mountain Dew, even after plenty of controversy. Doc was famously banned from Twitch after being the poster child of the platform for quite some time, though the reason for the ban was never revealed. He then moved to YouTube and has found immense success there, seemingly unfazed by the events with Twitch. He even formed a game studio and is working on a new FPS game with industry vets, but that's not his only business venture.
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Attack on Titan Creator Apologizes For Controversial Ending
Hajime Isayama made quite a few headlines when he announced that he would be making his first appearance in North America thanks to Anime NYC, and with Attack on Titan's anime finale arriving next year, there was plenty for the mangaka to talk about. One of the biggest statements that the artist made during this latest panel earlier today was in relation to Attack on Titan's ending, which has yet to hit the anime adaptation but has already played out in the manga's pages.
Marvel Producer Reveals Kevin Feige Shot Down Original Idea for Captain America 3
After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released last year, it was confirmed that Anthony Mackie would be starring as the titular character in Captain America: New World Order. This will mark the fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first since Chris Evans still held the title in Captain America: Civil War, which was released back in 2016. Recently, Marvel producer Nate Moore talked to The Town podcast (via The Direct) and revealed the original idea for the third Cap movie was shut down by Kevin Feige.
