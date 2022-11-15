Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
ComicBook
Yellowstone: Where to Stream Seasons 1-4, New Season 5 Episodes
Yellowstone has officially returned for its fifth season, and the show's latest spinoff, 1923, is debuting next month. Despite taking place in the same universe, the shows are available in different places, which is causing some fans to become angry. While 1923 is debuting on Paramount+, Yellowstone is not actually available on the streaming site. To clear things up, the first four seasons of the original show are available to watch on Peacock while the new season is releasing its episodes on the Paramount Network.
ComicBook
Leslie Jordan's Final Episode of Call Me Kat Sets Premiere Date
After the sudden passing of comedian Leslie Jordan in October it was unclear how much longer the actor's presence would be felt on the hit Fox series Call Me Kat. Quick to pay tribute to his death, the series has now confirmed when the final episode featuring Jordan as Phil will air. The series will premiere "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff" on Thursday, December 1st, marking the final episode Jordan filmed before his death. The outlet also reveals that he won't be entiely gone though as a new actress has been cast as his character's mother and will appear in a later episode.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
ComicBook
Blake Lively Delivers Touching Tribute to Husband Ryan Reynolds at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively had a lovely speech for her husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards. The actor was being honored at the ceremony with the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Lively is currently expecting their fourth child together. She singled out Reynolds's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, and his unmatched work ethic." The two of them have proved to be quite the duo in Hollywood as their ascension together comes as a result of collaboration and juggling duties. The Hollywood Reporter captured the moving speech and commenters on social media could not help but swoon over the love shown on stage. It's been a massive fall for their family with the baby on the way and Deadpool 3 announced to a chorus of cheers. Hopefully, Spirited's run will deliver one more surprise as well. Check out what she had to say down below!
ComicBook
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
ComicBook
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Kandi Burruss Says ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Is “Not Returning” To Bravo After One Season: “I Am Super Upset”
Kandi Burruss has been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons and throughout her time on Bravo has had multiple spinoffs. Her latest show was titled Kandi & the Gang and followed the Grammy-award winner as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant, named after her mom and aunts. Viewers that were hoping for a second season of the reality series, might be disappointed as Burruss recently revealed that Bravo has opted not to move forward with another season. “Definitely, it is not returning,” Burruss said when asked by a fan if her spinoff was coming back during...
ComicBook
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live: Is There a New Episode Tonight?
Ahead of Thanksgiving, the cast and crew at Saturday Night Live are taking a two-week break to celebrate the holiday before one final push before an extended break later this year. That means tonight, November 19th, will have no new show from 30 Rock. Instead, NBC will air two SNL episodes in its place. At 10:00 p.m. Eastern, the network will air a Halle Berry-hosted episode from 2003's Season 29. Berry was joined by Britney Spears as musical guest. During the show's usual time slot of 11:30 p.m. Eastern, the network will air an episode from earlier this season.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter
Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!
ComicBook
Disenchanted Stars Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Detail Their Villain Roles: "It's the Dream"
It's been 15 years since Amy Adams first played Giselle in Enchanted, and now she's back with returning stars Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden in Disenchanted. The new Disney+ movie also features Maya Rudolph as Malvina, Giselle's biggest adversary in the film. Due to a wish gone wrong, Giselle starts to turn into a wicked stepmother throughout the movie, which means Rudolph and Adams get to have a lot of fun playing dueling villains. The duo even gets a villain song called "Badder" and recently talked about the musical number and having fun with their roles in an interview with Glamour.
ComicBook
Marvel's Chris Hemsworth Confirms He's Taking "Time Off" After Receiving Health Warning
Thor star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a break from the acting world, after discovering that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer's disease. The news was revealed to Hemsworth during an episode of Limitless, the National Geographic docuseries that he stars in on Disney+. As Hemsworth learned, his genes contain two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, a combination that reportedly leads to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. According to Hemsworth, he will be taking a short break to spend time with his family, after the series made him reevaluate his own mortality.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Surprises Fans with Rare Character Break
Dr Disrespect recently surprised fans a rare character break. The Doc is known for being a larger than life persona with an extravagant look that resembles that of an action hero in an 80s b-movie, a loud and bombastic personality, and more. He's managed to cultivate an incredibly powerful online presence that resulted in deals with major brands like Mountain Dew, even after plenty of controversy. Doc was famously banned from Twitch after being the poster child of the platform for quite some time, though the reason for the ban was never revealed. He then moved to YouTube and has found immense success there, seemingly unfazed by the events with Twitch. He even formed a game studio and is working on a new FPS game with industry vets, but that's not his only business venture.
ComicBook
Star Wars Previews New Yoda Series
When it comes to the wide world of Star Wars, there's plenty of content to look forward to. Not only are they dropping exciting new shows on Disney+, but there are also a lot of cool comics being released. StarWars.com just previewed an upcoming series that follows one of the most iconic characters in the franchise: Yoda. First introduced in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda has become a staple for fans, and now he's "going solo."
ComicBook
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly "Taking a Break" After Two Years Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly pausing their romantic relationship, after nearly two years of being linked together. The news was confirmed via multiple sources in an exclusive report from People, which indicated that the decision of "taking a break" was amicably made by both of them, partially as a result of Styles traveling internationally for the next leg of his "Love on Tour" tour. This comes just days after Wilde and her children were reportedly spotted at Styles' November 15th concert in Los Angeles. As one friend cited in the report claims, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
ComicBook
Wednesday Review: Jenna Ortega Shines in Another Tim Burton Classic
30 years after Tim Burton was first attached to direct an Addams Family picture, the filmmaker is getting his time to shine. The Batman Returns filmmaker had to pass on the 1991 live-action film because of scheduling conflicts with the Caped Crusader, ultimately leading to the director's arrival here on Wednesday, an eight-episode series soon debuting on Netflix. In what may end up as one of the most unique and refreshing takes on the gothic characters we've seen to date, Burton's signature stamp is on the production from the leap.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2 Fan Art Give Henry Cavill Fleischer-Inspired Superman Suit
Warner Bros. Discovery has been trying to revitalize their DC Films franchise by canceling a ton of films and looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to head their new division. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios fan attention has moved somewhere else. That place just so happens to be focused on what's next for Henry Cavill's Superman. Just last month the actor was confirmed to be returning as the character in Black Adam as well as his own sequel to 2013's Man of Steel, and that writers were pitching Man of Steel 2 to the studio. Now, fans have been creating designs for how his Superman could look going forward, with one artist giving him a look inspired by Max Fleischer's original Superman suit.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Teases Training for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming third Deadpool movie, and it's already shaping up to be one of the biggest films of Phase Five. Deadpool 3 is also set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, so you know that this sequel will be a must see. The sequel is gearing up to begin filming really soon, with Shawn Levy set to direct and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to pen the script. Reynolds always looks fairly in shape for every role he does and you'd think that he'd have to do the bare minimum to get into Deadpool shape. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor teased training for his MCU debut.
Comments / 0