Snow flurries possible after midnight through 8 am Saturday
* DFW reached 60 degrees yesterday…0.00” of rain. * Protect plants/pets overnights through the weekend. * Morning cold front, increasing clouds. * Cooler today through the weekend.
WFAA
DFW weather: A cold front and some possible snow flurries arrive late Friday
Thursday will be clear but another cold front arrives Friday, along with some possible snow flurries. No need to freak out! Here's the latest.
WFAA
DFW Weather: November 18 midday forecast update
DFW Weather: Friday night flurries followed by a cold weekend. Rain returns Thanksgiving week.
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
'Plan ahead': Experts predict busy holiday travel season
DALLAS — Airlines and staff at airports in North Texas are warning travelers things will start getting busy as people prepare to head to destinations before the Thanksgiving holiday. Some airports are already reporting seeing busier than normal traffic. Staff at Dallas Love Field said signs of the holiday...
3 hours early? Dallas Love Field, DFW airports warning passengers of long lines, wait times ahead Thanksgiving week
DALLAS — Let’s be honest… you’re either a person who arrives at the airport an hour or two before your flight, or you’re responsible and get there hours early. We kid, we kid. Either way, Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport...
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales post record-setting drop in October; prices falling, too
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales broke a new record in October, falling 27% from the same month a year ago as higher mortgage rates continue to pour cold water on the housing market. A total...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations
Something good happened for 800 families who live in South Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. For the third year, Center Table Fall Harvest held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. The Texas-sized food boxes included a big turkey, potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
klif.com
DFW Rental Market Trending Lower
(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break
Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
New home building permits continue to slide in most DFW cities
DALLAS — With just two months remaining in 2022, single-family housing permits continue to be down by double-digit percentages in many of the hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits to build houses in are down 38% in Celina, 32% in Frisco, and 26%...
keranews.org
This pedestrian bridge has been a common sight in Arlington for 40 years. Why is it being torn down?
The bridge connected the hospital to an employee parking lot. However, the hospital system's construction of a parking garage diminished the need for it, hospital President Blake Kretz said in a statement. "While the pedestrian bridge has been a common sight for more than 40 years for travelers on W....
WFAA
North Texas parking lot robberies reported: What you need to know
A series of parking lot robberies in Collin County has been reported. Here's what you need to know to stay safe this holiday shopping season.
WFAA
Dallas air show crash: Police to detonate leftover pyrotechnics today
Police will begin a controlled explosion at 10 a.m. Thursday. Residents nearby could hear multiple booms until around 11:30 a.m.
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
Several city of Plano facilities will close for Thanksgiving. (Community Impact staff) The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to the city’s website. Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will occur Nov. 25, while several city facilities will close for the...
Tarrant Area Food Bank gives away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Thousands of drivers lined up the Thursday before Thanksgiving outside of AT&T Stadium -- the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It would be easy to get the impression that it's a game day due to the heavy traffic around the stadium. But instead, thousands of people...
