Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
WFAA

'Plan ahead': Experts predict busy holiday travel season

DALLAS — Airlines and staff at airports in North Texas are warning travelers things will start getting busy as people prepare to head to destinations before the Thanksgiving holiday. Some airports are already reporting seeing busier than normal traffic. Staff at Dallas Love Field said signs of the holiday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations

Something good happened for 800 families who live in South Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. For the third year, Center Table Fall Harvest held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. The Texas-sized food boxes included a big turkey, potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes.
dmagazine.com

It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall

Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
klif.com

DFW Rental Market Trending Lower

(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break

Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
WFAA

New home building permits continue to slide in most DFW cities

DALLAS — With just two months remaining in 2022, single-family housing permits continue to be down by double-digit percentages in many of the hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits to build houses in are down 38% in Celina, 32% in Frisco, and 26%...
