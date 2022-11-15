ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

ETSU women survive test against Jacksonville State

The ETSU women hung on to beat Jacksonville 55-54 on Thursday inside Brooks Gym. The Bucs lead by as many as nine in the first half, but let the Gamecocks back within two at the half. ETSU led by three late when they fouled Imani Martin with 2.5 seconds left...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway opens for season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway opened for the season Thursday afternoon. News 5 WCYB is a sponsor of this yearly tradition. The cost is $12 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday. For more information, including a calendar that shows dates and times the...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Happy Valley High School dedicated a memorial to fallen soldiers

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Happy Valley High School held an event Friday to honor soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. The school hosted a memorial dedication ceremony honoring graduates who were killed in action. Families of those service members were invited to take part in the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Warriors Path State Park hosts clean-up of Darrell's Boundless Playground

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dozens of people joined together for a day of clean-up at Warriors' State Park. Several local organizations and school groups attended the event. The clean-up included Darrell's Boundless Playground at the park. This included raking leaves and cleaning signs. Organizers says the event also helps...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Army recruiting numbers down nationwide

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — This past August, the Army reported it recruited only about half of the soldiers it hoped for this fiscal year. The Army has publicly said it expects to be short of it's overall goal. News 5 was told recruitment efforts in this region are...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Drilling work to install thermocouples ongoing at Bristol, Virginia landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia, completed dirt cover at the city landfill before a required date set in October. Now, drilling work is ongoing, to install a dedicated temperature monitoring system, or thermocouples. A thermocouple is essentially, a heat switch -- if it detects the underground temperature level...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

South Fork Utility District aims to better communication with customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is looking to improve communication with its customers. The utility district formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. For the last several months, some customers reported to News 5 they had been...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Santa Train returns to Kingsport for its 80th year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A holiday tradition returned to the region, the Santa Train. The Santa Train runs from Kentucky to Kingsport, spreading holiday cheer all along the way. Knowing that there's kids out there that might not actually get stuff, just seeing their face with it- that's what makes it all worthwhile," long-time attendee, Courtnie Thompson said.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Vintage Market Days underway at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a chance for you to bring in the holidays with shopping, music, food, and vendors. Vintage Market Days is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market showcasing antiques, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings and more. The event...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Local hospital holds piano memorial to beloved volunteer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Regional Medical Center hosted a piano dedication for Charlie Lawson Friday. Lawson passed away this week. He volunteered to play the piano in the lobby of the hospital for 7 years. Leaders say he gave more than 3,000 hours of his time by playing songs for patients and staff.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Update: Missing Johnson City man found safe, TBI says

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Johnson City man has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said Ernest Cooper was found. --- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man. Ernest Cooper has...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Night of Smiles event held at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday night, Speedway Children's Charities gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local agencies focused on helping kids in our region. The organizations had the chance to see the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway and then pick up their checks at the finish line.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Local districts working to provide more mental health resources for teachers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The pandemic did not create the mental health crisis in schools but made the problem worse for both students and educators -- that's according to the National Education Association. "Teaching and the profession itself, is one of the most stressful positions there is," said...
wcyb.com

Kingsport Barking Lot Dog Park reopens Friday following city's purchase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Barking Lot Dog Park reopened Friday following the city's purchase of the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Borders.
KINGSPORT, TN

