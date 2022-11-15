Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
ETSU women survive test against Jacksonville State
The ETSU women hung on to beat Jacksonville 55-54 on Thursday inside Brooks Gym. The Bucs lead by as many as nine in the first half, but let the Gamecocks back within two at the half. ETSU led by three late when they fouled Imani Martin with 2.5 seconds left...
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway set to kick off Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly tradition is kicking off Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Speedway in Lights is a 4-mile trip through 3 million lights that culminates with the chance to drive around the track. The Christmas Village on the infield will be open again as well.
Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway opens for season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway opened for the season Thursday afternoon. News 5 WCYB is a sponsor of this yearly tradition. The cost is $12 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday. For more information, including a calendar that shows dates and times the...
Happy Valley High School dedicated a memorial to fallen soldiers
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Happy Valley High School held an event Friday to honor soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. The school hosted a memorial dedication ceremony honoring graduates who were killed in action. Families of those service members were invited to take part in the...
Warriors Path State Park hosts clean-up of Darrell's Boundless Playground
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dozens of people joined together for a day of clean-up at Warriors' State Park. Several local organizations and school groups attended the event. The clean-up included Darrell's Boundless Playground at the park. This included raking leaves and cleaning signs. Organizers says the event also helps...
Army recruiting numbers down nationwide
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — This past August, the Army reported it recruited only about half of the soldiers it hoped for this fiscal year. The Army has publicly said it expects to be short of it's overall goal. News 5 was told recruitment efforts in this region are...
Drilling work to install thermocouples ongoing at Bristol, Virginia landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia, completed dirt cover at the city landfill before a required date set in October. Now, drilling work is ongoing, to install a dedicated temperature monitoring system, or thermocouples. A thermocouple is essentially, a heat switch -- if it detects the underground temperature level...
South Fork Utility District aims to better communication with customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is looking to improve communication with its customers. The utility district formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. For the last several months, some customers reported to News 5 they had been...
Santa Train returns to Kingsport for its 80th year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A holiday tradition returned to the region, the Santa Train. The Santa Train runs from Kentucky to Kingsport, spreading holiday cheer all along the way. Knowing that there's kids out there that might not actually get stuff, just seeing their face with it- that's what makes it all worthwhile," long-time attendee, Courtnie Thompson said.
William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
Vintage Market Days underway at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a chance for you to bring in the holidays with shopping, music, food, and vendors. Vintage Market Days is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market showcasing antiques, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings and more. The event...
Local hospital holds piano memorial to beloved volunteer
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Regional Medical Center hosted a piano dedication for Charlie Lawson Friday. Lawson passed away this week. He volunteered to play the piano in the lobby of the hospital for 7 years. Leaders say he gave more than 3,000 hours of his time by playing songs for patients and staff.
Johnson City non-profit provides for families in need for the holidays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City non-profit is bridging the gap between community and those in need for the holidays. Seasons of Hope hosts the Secret Santa Project every year. It's just so heartwarming every year, it just bonds you a little closer, you have good memories...
Newly elected Bristol, Virginia council members outline goals and priorities
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two new faces are set to join Bristol, Virginia City Council, and one member has retained his seat after narrowly winning re-election. These council members say their top priority is to keep the landfill solutions on track. According to the unofficial results posted to the...
Update: Missing Johnson City man found safe, TBI says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Johnson City man has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said Ernest Cooper was found. --- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man. Ernest Cooper has...
Night of Smiles event held at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday night, Speedway Children's Charities gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local agencies focused on helping kids in our region. The organizations had the chance to see the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway and then pick up their checks at the finish line.
Message written on bathroom wall at Abingdon High School, additional security at school
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities and school officials conducted an investigation after a message was discovered on a bathroom wall at Abingdon High School Friday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. The Abingdon Police Department and school officials do not believe the threat is credible after an investigation was...
Local districts working to provide more mental health resources for teachers
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The pandemic did not create the mental health crisis in schools but made the problem worse for both students and educators -- that's according to the National Education Association. "Teaching and the profession itself, is one of the most stressful positions there is," said...
Kingsport Barking Lot Dog Park reopens Friday following city's purchase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Barking Lot Dog Park reopened Friday following the city's purchase of the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Borders.
Bristol, Va. Fire Department receives autism awareness training and sensory bags
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department received autism awareness training and sensory bags this week. They're called Ben's Blue Bags, started by Matt Kodicek who has a son with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He says they saw a need for the program and decided to create the program.
